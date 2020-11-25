The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

TAU team wins gold at genetic engineering world championship

In terms of overall ranking, TAU's team beat out teams from leading universities like Harvard, MIT, Cornell and Stanford.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 19:53
The Tel Aviv University team for the iGEM is seen over Zoom. (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
The Tel Aviv University team for the iGEM is seen over Zoom.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Students from Tel Aviv University took home the top prize in the world championship in synthetic biology, the International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition (iGEM).
Consisting of 12 students from a variety of faculties including the captain Karin Sionov and led by Prof. Tamir Tuller, the TAU team came in first in the Best Software Development category, and second place in the category of Foundational Advance, referring to proposed solutions to fundamental synthetic biology problems. In terms of overall ranking, TAU's team beat out teams from leading universities like Harvard, MIT, Cornell and Stanford.
Originally set to take place in Boston, as it does every year, the 2020 iteration of the contest was forced to move online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hosting teams from 256 different leading global universities, the competition required contestants to form an original concept relating to genetic engineering and implementing it as if it were a viable start-up. This link between innovative start-up ventures and genetic engineering is unsurprising, as the field has numerous applications in fields such as agritech, green energy and pharmaceuticals.
However, a common problem encountered in the field is that genes, which are essentially transplanted between organisms, are often removed from the genome. The TAU team's solution to this problem, however,  managed to improve the stability and preservation of the inserted synthetic genes. This was accomplished by combining numerous disciplines from engineering to molecular biology to computer science, and used software to design stable DNA.
"This is a very impressive achievement, which proves that TAU leads and excels in synthetic biology – not only in Israel but internationally as well," Tuller, who is also head of the Fleischman Faculty of Engineering's Laboratory of Computational, Systems and Synthetic Biology, said in a statement.
"One proof of the immensity of the achievement comes from a Swiss company that has expressed an interest in our technology, already forwarding a contribution to advance the idea, and intending to support us on our way to commercialization."
"It was a great honor for me to head a team of outstanding students who were extremely proud to represent Tel Aviv University and the State of Israel," Sionov said.
"Winning was our reward for a whole year of hard, challenging work. We came to the competition with great motivation and gave everything we had. I am glad that we defeated some of the world's leading universities."


Tags tel aviv university science genetics Engineering
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by