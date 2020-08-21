The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technion researchers reveal mini-tornados in fluid jets in world first

The phenomenon in practice can be seen in the way a jet of water from a faucet bends when run across the surface of a spoon.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 21, 2020 13:37
Coandă jet (blue) flowing over a curved surface. (photo credit: COURTESY TECHNION)
Coandă jet (blue) flowing over a curved surface.
(photo credit: COURTESY TECHNION)
Researchers at Technion have, for the first time ever, found a way to observe instabilities in jets of fluid which had long been hypothesized but never seen. The finding has practical applications anywhere a fluid moves across a curved surface, and could lead to improvements in ventilator technology, among other things.
Almost everyone has seen the Coandă effect, described by Romanian inventor Henri Coandă as "the tendency of a jet of fluid emerging from an orifice to follow an adjacent flat or curved surface and to entrain fluid from the surroundings so that a region of lower pressure develops." What this looks like in practice can be seen in the way a jet of water from a faucet bends when run across the surface of a spoon.
Coandă exploited the effect in aerodynamics as it governs the way air flows over airplane wings, but less well understood is a phenomenon first proved theoretically in 1870: that as the liquid flows it can be centrifugally unstable - that is, mini tornados form in the stream, lose their shape, become wavy, and ultimately break down into incoherent turbulence.
Front view – Mini-tornadoes (red steaks) embedded in the Coandă jet. (Courtesy Technion)Front view – Mini-tornadoes (red steaks) embedded in the Coandă jet. (Courtesy Technion)
Now Technion PhD student Lev Dunaevich, under the supervision of Professor David Greenblatt of the faculty of Mechanical Engineering has shown how this takes place, by finding a way to observe the process.
Dunaevich and Prof. Greenblatt propelled an effectively two-dimensional jet-stream over a circular cylinder to visualize the stationary tornadoes, and ultimately show their breakdown. In doing so, they determined the critical conditions that create the tornadoes, found to correspond remarkably closely to theoretical models, and have therefore allowed the phenomenon to be further studied to determine real-world applications.
“The Coandă effect has long been suspected as the reason for unequal ventilation of the lungs in intubated patients and, with the prevalence of COVID-19, the discovery of this instability can play a decisive role in the design of more effective ventilators,” Prof. Greenblatt said.
The research, published in Physics of Fluids, could also have implications for blood flow, the design of micro-fluid mixers, micro air vehicles and electronics cooling systems.
Funding recently secured from the Israel Science Foundation has allowed Dunaevich and Prof. Greenblatt to investigate ways to manipulate the tornadoes with the aim of controlling the Coandă effect to benefit medical and industrial technologies. 


Tags technion the technion israel Physics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is playing a game of irresponsible politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by