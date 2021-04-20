Researchers at the National Institute of Justice found that “although THC has been proven to affect areas of the brain that control movement, balance, coordination, memory, and judgment, – skills required for safe driving – THC levels in biofluids were not reliable indicators of marijuana intoxication for their study participants.”

According to the study's results, many of the participants had reported significantly decreased cognitive and psychomotor functioning even when their blood, urine, and oral fluid contained low levels of THC.

The researchers also observed that standardized field sobriety tests - such as the one leg stand, walk and turn, and modified Romberg balance tests - commonly used to detect driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol were not effective tools for the detection of cannabis intoxication.

The study’s results complicate the enforcement of police laws against driving under the influence of cannabis and could essentially bury the so far quickly developing commercial field of THC testing kits.

One such test - “Drugwipe,” a saliva-based drug test which was developed by Securetek - was selected last month after a years-long tender by Israel Police to go into official use.

Drupgwipe works similarly to a pregnancy test, giving police a yes or no answer regarding the existence of certain drug levels – in this case, an as-of-yet undetermined amount of THC – in a person’s saliva. If they test positive, they are to be sent to the police station to receive a more comprehensive blood test.

However, the results of the study seem to indicate that both tests could be completely unreliable factors in determining whether someone is capable of driving.

While the product can detect up to seven different kinds of drugs, its main intended use was for the detection of THC.

Now that the study essentially nullifies the main purpose of Securetek’s technology, the official importer chosen for the project, Dolphin Medical - an offshoot of the larger Shizim company, whose CEO is former Shin Bet chief Tamir Pardo – are looking to see whether Israel Police indeed ends up adding the product to their protocols.

Psychiatrist Prof. Shaul Lev-Ran, chairman of the Israeli Society for Addiction Medicine, co-founder of the Israel Center on Addiction and deputy director of Lev HaSharon Medical Center spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Monday to explain the likely reasons behind the study’s results.

Lev-Ran explained that while police breathalyzers that test for alcohol levels only need to test for recent concentrations of the active ingredient Ethanol, a test for cannabis-related cognitive impairment would require finding the over 100 different cannabinoids and 400 different terpenes which lie within the cannabis plant and understanding their many different compound effects.

He added that the metabolic rate for cannabis users varies widely, meaning that while one person could drive completely fine with a certain level of THC in their blood, someone else could have their driving skills impaired greatly by the same levels of THC.

Cannabis is also unique in that it does not leave the human bloodstream as quickly as other drugs, especially its relatives in the psychedelic family. While compounds like LSD and psilocybin normally leave the bloodstream within a day or two, heavy cannabis users can often find cannabis in their blood even a month after use.

“Right now, science doesn’t have an accurate way of measuring how long after cannabis consumption someone would need to wait before it is safe for them to drive again.”

Lev-Ran said the study could prove to be a set-back for recreational cannabis legalization, citing studies which found that cannabis legalization can lead to rises in traffic accidents and fatal traffic accidents, especially when combined with alcohol.

“We’re left with a substance that is likely parallel to alcohol in its harmful effects on driving, only without a way to accurately test for it,” he said.