Israelis gather for 10th annual Big Bong Night cannabis protest

The " Big Bong Night " protest, this year happening for its tenth year, is the brainchild of the controversial activist Amos Dov Silver, who has been in prison for the past two years after he was indicted for running what the Israeli government referred to as a "criminal organization" and is awaiting trial.

The criminal organization they referred to is TeleGrass , a network of dealers which Silver united on the encrypted messaging app Telegram which revolutionized Israel's cannabis market and jump-started the legalization movement, leading Israel to lead the world in the number of recreational users after its launch in 2017

Due to Amos' sentence, this year, the event was planned by his wife, Gali. She spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Monday, in anticipation of the event.

She told the Post that the event this year was moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv due to coronavirus concerns, which limited gatherings until recently and caused uncertainty around the event, leaving her with less time than usual to plan the protest.

"Amos always preferred to do it in front of the Knesset, to make sure the message sent was political in the strongest terms possible. But since I only had a little under three weeks to plan the entire thing this time, we decided that Tel Aviv would be the most feasible option,” she said.

This year's protest was marked by the special emphasis on the benefits of medical cannabis products for people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, with several of the speakers and artists being patients themselves.

That emphasis was amplified by a tragic incident earlier this week in which 26-year-old war veteran and complex PTSD patient Itzik Saidian set himself on fire in protest in front of the offices of the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva.

The protest is being organized jointly by the nonprofit organization Legalize Mitpakdim and by TeleGrass, which has long made a name for itself by donating 10%-15% of the proceeds in their many "treasure hunt games" around the country to different charities.

"Yesterday we had treasure hunts in four cities," Silver said. "I know last month we donated Passover meals to 300 families of prisoners. But it changes depending on what issues we think are relevant to the time."

In a video posted to TeleGrass' Facebook page Monday night, Silver tells would-be attendees at the protest to attend the rally using public transportation to avoid having your drivers' licenses revoked, adding that the Israeli police's current lack of clarity regarding cannabis use could cause many medical and recreational cannabis users to have their licenses revoked regardless of whether or not they are measurably under the influence of cannabis while driving.

Hundreds of Israelis are expected to gather in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon at 4:20 p.m. to protest in favor of cannabis legalization and for reforms in the medical cannabis market.