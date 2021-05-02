The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Transplant recipients less likely to develop corona antibodies

Some 138 kidney transplant recipients and 80 liver transplant recipients participated in the study, as well as 25 individuals who did not present similar issues, to act as controls.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 2, 2021 19:00
A team of surgeons performs an innovative meniscus transplant. (photo credit: ACTIVE IMPLANTS LLC)
A team of surgeons performs an innovative meniscus transplant.
(photo credit: ACTIVE IMPLANTS LLC)
Organ transplant recipients are less likely to develop antibodies than the general population, two recent Israeli studies have found.
The studies, which are in the process of being published by academic journals, were carried out by researchers at the Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson) and at Tel-Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center.
The researchers focused on patients who received a liver or a kidney transplant, and at heart transplantees.
In both cases, the premise was that if infected, transplant recipients tend to develop more severe symptoms of COVID, and that the vaccine is far less effective for them.
“We knew that vaccine efficacy for the general population is about 95% and we recommended our patients who underwent liver and kidney transplant to get vaccinated, based on preliminary studies showing that the outcome for this type of patients when infected with corona was worse than that of the general population,” Dr. Liane Rabinowich from Sourasky told The Jerusalem Post.
“In addition, we knew that vaccinations tend to be less effective for transplant patients, based on other kinds of vaccines, like the one against pneumonia.”
“Two weeks after the second shot we checked vaccine efficacy,” she said.
Some 138 kidney transplant recipients and 80 liver transplant recipients participated in the study, as well as 25 individuals who did not present similar issues, to act as controls.
“We saw that among the liver transplant patients only 47.5% developed antibodies, and only 37.5% kidney recipients did,” Rabinowich said.
None of the patients presented with antibodies before receiving the vaccine.
In addition, Rabinowich pointed out that those who did develop antibodies appeared to have a lower level than healthy individuals.
“However, we do not know the clinical significance of it,” she added.
Antibody development represents only part if the immune system’s defenses against a disease. The team is now checking the so-called cellular memory of patients to verify if the body built up other forms of protection.
The 42 heart transplant recipients who participated in the Beilinson study also appeared less likely to develop antibodies.
“We measured their antibodies after the first shot and after the second shot,” Dr. Osnat Itzhaki Ben Zadok from Beilinson said. “In the end, only about 50% of them developed them.”
“However, we did notice that some 36% of those who did not develop antibodies after the first shot did so after the second one,” she added.
“We are therefore looking into the possibility of giving our patients a third shot to see if this is going to help more of them to create antibodies. We are in contact with the Health Ministry for authorization.”
More real-world data are going to be crucial to better understand the actual protection offered by the coronavirus vaccine in all aspects.
Meanwhile, both experts recommended organ transplant recipients get vaccinated, noting that they did not register any severe side effects, and to continue to take other forms of safety measures, such as wearing masks.


Tags tel aviv sourasky medical center transplant Antibodies Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Diaspora Jewry needs Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Asaf Malchi

Right-wing protests hold growing appeal for ultra-Orthodox men - opinion

 By ASAF MALCHI
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by