The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Unvaccinated COVID patients likelier to suffer serious symptoms - ministry

For ages 70-79 with no pre-existing conditions, some 17.1% of cases among the unvaccinated turned serious, compared to 5.7% of fully inoculated.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 25, 2021 19:10
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
Individuals who are not vaccinated are still much more likely to develop serious symptoms than those who were fully inoculated, new data published by the Health Ministry on Sunday showed.
“In all age groups, those who are vaccinated and without any chronic conditions have a chance of developing a severe form of the disease that is half to one third lower than those who are not inoculated,” said Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s School of Public Health, an epidemiologist and a member of the expert committee advising the ministry on the crisis.
“Regarding patients with chronic conditions, if they are not vaccinated they are about twice as likely to develop serious symptoms as those who are,” he added.
The ministry presented data broke down according to age brackets for people age 40 years and older, considering the period between January and July.
Some 2,605 jabbed individuals between ages 40-49 with no pre-existing condition got infected during this period. Of those, seven developed serious symptoms, or 0.3%, compared to 1.7% or 544 people of the 31,568 people who were not inoculated and got infected in the same period.
In addition, some 389 vaccinated patients with pre-existing conditions got the virus, as well as 3,916 unvaccinated ones. Among the former group, some five people developed a serious disease or 1.3% and among the latter group, some 155 developed serious levels of the disease or 4%.
As far as the cohort for those in the 50-59 age group is concerned, some 17,847 unvaccinated individuals with no chronic conditions were infected as well as 4,793 with chronic conditions. Of those, 658 and 363 developed serious symptoms, 3.7% and 7.6% respectively.
In the same cohort, but among vaccinated individuals, only 0.6% of those with no pre-existing conditions (10 out of 1,585) and 3.6% of those with pre-existing conditions (19 out of 529) developed such symptoms.
Regarding individuals from the age 60-69 category, a total of 7,755 unvaccinated individuals with no pre-existing conditions and 4,157 with pre-existing conditions contracted the virus. The rate of patients who developed a serious disease was respectively 7.1%, or 551 people from the first larger group, and from the second smaller group there were 11.6% or 481 people.
Among those who were fully inoculated, there were 1,310 individuals with no pre-existing conditions and 834 people who had pre-existing conditions who became ill with serious symptoms; 2.2% or 29 people of the prior group and 5.5% or 46 people of the latter.
For ages 70-79, some 725 vaccinated people without background diseases were found positive for the virus and 41 of them developed serious morbidity – 5.7%. Among the unvaccinated, some 3,053 got sick and 17.1% developed serious symptoms – 522 people.
In addition, out of the 727 cases among vaccinated individuals with background diseases who got infected, some 80 turned serious, or 11%, compared to 20.6% of the 2,551 unvaccinated individuals with chronic conditions, for a total of 526 people.
Lastly, in the 80+ age cohort with no pre-existing conditions, some 30.8% of unvaccinated individuals who got infected became severely sick – 626 out of 2,033; as opposed to 14.8% of vaccinated ones – 51 out of 344. For those with pre-existing conditions, the rates have been, respectively 34.2% and 19.8%; 678 out of 1,981 for unvaccinated individuals and 98 out of 495 for vaccinated individuals.
“It is important to notice that we are talking about an observational study and not a clinical trial,” Davidovitch stressed.
“I think that the bottom line is that we see how vaccines are preventing severe cases and deaths, but they are not 100% effective and therefore they cannot be the only component to respond to the pandemic,” he added.
The data does not address the issue of how the time that elapses from the end of the vaccination process influences the protection.
“This is still under study,” the expert said.
Earlier in the day, Leumit Health Services published new research suggesting that those who completed the inoculation over five months ago are twice as likely to get sick.
Leumit checked the data of some 28,000 members who have undergone a coronavirus test since June 1.
It found that in all age groups, those who had received their vaccines over 142 days earlier were twice as likely to be infected as the median of those vaccinated later than that time.
Davidovitch said that he believes that before considering a booster for individuals who were inoculated earlier in the campaign, it would be better to wait until the vaccine is updated to be more effective against the Delta variant.


Tags Health Ministry COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's meddling with the vaccination of Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by