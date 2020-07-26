Vitamin D deficiency could make you more prone to COVID-19 - new study

Low levels of vitamin D may put people at risk for developing COVID-19 , a new study by Leumit Health Services (LHS) and the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University.

"The main finding of our study was the significant association of low plasma vitamin D level with the likelihood of COVID-19 infection among patients who were tested for COVID-19, even after adjustment for age, gender, socio-economic status and chronic, mental and physical disorders," said Dr. Eugene Merzon, head of the Department of Managed Care and leading researcher of the LHS group. "Furthermore, low vitamin D level was associated with the risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19 infection, although this association wasn't significant after adjustment for other confounders.”

The National Institutes of Health has reported that vitamin D deficiency is estimated to affect 13% of the world's population. The LHS and Bar-Ilan scientists specifically analyzed if the risk of developing COVID-19 or becoming hospitalized because of COVID-19 increases for people who have low vitamin D. Vitamin D has long been understood to impact immune response and low vitamin D intake is considered a major public health concern across the globe.

They studied 782 Israeli COVID-19 positive patients and 7,807 negative patients and were able to determine that low plasma vitamin D level appears to be an independent risk factor for COVID-19 infection and hospitalization.

The research was just published in The FEBS Journal.

"Our finding is in agreement with the results of previous studies in the field,” said Dr. Ilan Green, head of the LHS Research Institute. “Reduced risk of acute respiratory tract infection following vitamin D supplementation has been reported.”

The next step will be to evaluate this and other factors in association with mortality due to COVID-19, a release explained.