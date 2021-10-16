The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
After UK and Norway: Are terror attacks increasing in Europe?

Questions are asked about whether a new wave of extremism could be bubbling to the surface.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 13:31
A police officer guards the scene where MP David Amess was stabbed during constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain October 15, 2021.
The murder of MP Sir David Amess in the UK is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. “Sir David was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday,” the BBC said. The reports say that “government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage…The Metropolitan Police said there was a potential link to Islamist extremism. A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.” 
This has raised concerns that extremism and terrorism may be returning to the streets of the UK and Europe after another vicious terror attack in Norway. In the Norway attack in Kongsberg, a 37-year-old Danish citizen was charged with five counts of murder. He is being given some psychiatric evaluation at a high-security facility. "We are working with many hypotheses [regarding the motive], but the main one at the moment is health-related," an official said. 
Other reports said that the perpetrator had previously converted to Islam and was believed to have been radicalized. The man, according to The New York Post, previously posted a video that was called “chilling” in 2017. 
This leaves questions about whether a new wave of extremism could be bubbling to the surface. The two attacks did not involve firearms or explosives. This is in contrast to previous massive terror attacks, such as the 2004 Madrid bombings, the 205 London attacks, the 2015 Paris attacks or even the Parsons Green training bombing in 2017.  
Recently survivors have been giving testimony about the 2015 Paris attacks which ISIS supporters carried out. 130 people were killed in November 2015 in the attacks. One of the perpetrators at the trial said, when accused of carrying out an un-Islamic attack; “what I have to say will not please everyone, but we targeted only non-believers. If we hit Muslims, that was not our intention." 
Although it has been only a few years since the Paris attacks and the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, there was a sense that extremist threats had been reduced. The decline and fall of ISIS for instance seemed to take the wind out of the sails of extremists. ISIS had radicalized many and used social media to recruit more than 5,000 fighters in Europe. Many European women, some of them converts, flocked to join ISIS.
A French soldier secures the entrance to a Jewish school in Paris after the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher terrorist attacks last January (credit: REUTERS)A French soldier secures the entrance to a Jewish school in Paris after the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher terrorist attacks last January (credit: REUTERS)
But ISIS lost some of its popularity apparently.
Now the victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan may have given some hope to extremists in the world. But the Taliban appear more state-minded and tame than in the past. They are openly linked to Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and other countries that want to work with them or have supported them. That means they are more bourgeoise, enjoying time at the Doha Sheraton, and joining the jet set elites who fly from country to country in luxury. How much that motivates extremists is not clear. Also Al Qaeda, which once inspired religious haters the world over, has grown old and tired, barely able to run parts of Idlib province under its Syrian version, called HTS.  
What motivated the UK attack and Norway attack may soon be known. That the men used simple weapons, such as a bow and arrow and knife, apparently, means they didn’t have access to firearms. There are many groups across Europe, such as drug gangs, that have guns. But the fact that unlike ISIS in 2015 in Belgium and Paris and other places, these perpetrators didn’t build bombs or have guns, means the kind of planning behind these attacks may be more simple. That points to more lone wolf organizing and extremism.  


