The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Turkish market run by at-risk women at standstill after lira crash

Like organizations and companies across Turkey, the market has seen business shrivel dramatically as a result of a currency crisis in which the lira has lost as much as 48% of its value in 2 months.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 16:10
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)
Hazal Tunc and her friends founded Turkey's first women-only street market eight years ago to help victims of domestic violence and divorcees, and it has provided them with jobs and security - until now.
Like organizations and companies across Turkey, the market has seen business shrivel dramatically as a result of a currency crisis in which the lira has lost as much as 48% of its value in the past two months alone.
The market in the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir enjoyed buoyant trade in its early years but declined in the last two, particularly in the last six months as the lira crash has sent prices soaring and ravaged household budgets.
"Sales have come to a complete standstill. In the past, customers used to buy two kilos of carrots. Now they come and buy three carrots," said Tunc, 46, a mother of three who helped found the market for fruits, vegetables and handicrafts.
The lira crisis was prompted by President Tayyip Erdogan's push for lower interest rates despite a sharp increase in inflation and warnings from economists.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

'EVERYONE HAS GIVEN UP'

In happier days, up to 256 women made a living selling their wares at the street market, but that has dwindled to 69.
"People's purchasing power is almost completely gone - and so is our selling power," Tunc said. "Everyone has given up."
The lira staged a sharp rebound last week after the government unveiled a deposit-protection plan, and the state backed a series of market interventions selling billions of dollars.
Tunc was unimpressed.
"If they (the government) could intervene, why did they wait three months, four months?" she said. "Many people committed suicide, they went into debt. If (the government) could solve this, why didn't they do it?"
One week ago, before the government moves, one dollar was worth 18 lira. On Monday it was worth 11.4 lira, though still down 35% from a year ago.
Economists say the lira remains vulnerable, and with it people's living standards. Annual inflation is expected to jump toward 30% next year from 21% last month, as import prices soar and retailers cover rising goods, energy and labor costs.
Vegetable vendor Hanim Dogan said people now struggled even to buy basic food items.
"In the evening bread costs 4 lira, and the next morning it is 7 lira. People are stumped and don't know what to do. A person who bought 5 kilos of oranges before, now buys 1 or 2 kilos," she said.
"The financial situation has become very difficult."


Tags Turkey economy Erdogan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by