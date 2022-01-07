Iran's ‘long terrorist arm’ in Germany ousted from Islamic group board

A controversial Islamic organization in Hamburg, Germany has removed the Islamic Republic of Iran's Hamburg Center from their Shura executive board. This move came after revelations by German intelligence sources that the Iranian entity in the city-state supports the late Qasem Soleimani, who is a designated terrorist according to US and EU law.

The Hamburg Shura council is an association of Muslim organizations.

The German daily paper Die Welt reported on Tuesday that the Islamic Center of Hamburg is “Iran's long arm in Europe” and has “links to a terrorist organization.” This is according to allegations levelled against the entity controlled by Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The new head of the Shura executive board, Fatih Yildiz, told the German Press Agency that an evaluation of the state treaty played a subordinate role in the restructuring. However, the Shura council’s executive board did not eject the radical revolutionary Islamic Center and its Blue Mosque from its organization. There has been growing pressure on the Social Democrat and Green parties coalition in Hamburg to pull the plug on its agreement with the Shura council because of the Islamic Center’s membership.The new head of the Shura executive board, Fatih Yildiz, told the German Press Agency that an evaluation of the state treaty played a subordinate role in the restructuring.

General view outside the Islamic Centre (Blue Mosque) in Hamburg, Germany, January 9, 2020. (credit: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS) Hamburg's intelligence agency has monitored the Islamic Center and its Blume Mosque over the decades and concluded that the mosque is “directly connected” with Khamenei and receives “instructions” from leader of the theocratic statement. Hamburg's intelligence agency has monitored the Islamic Center and its Blume Mosque over the decades and concluded that the mosque is “directly connected” with Khamenei and receives “instructions” from leader of the theocratic statement.

According to German intelligence, the Islamic Center serves the purpose "to export the Islamic revolution" of the Iranian regime.

The Jerusalem Post reported in January 2020 that a group of 600 pro-Iranian regime Islamists attended a memorial service at the Islamic Center in Hamburg, held to mourn the death of Soleimani. The mourners, from the Islamic Center, praised Soleimani as a “heroic martyr.”

According to the US government, Soleimani was responsible for the murders of over 600 US military personnel in the Middle East.

Philipp Woldin, the Managing Editor of Die Welt Hamburg, reported that Hamburg’s agreement with the Shura council will be shortly reevaluated. Woldin wrote that the Social Democratic politician Andy Grote was pleased about the eviction of the Islamic Center from the Shura executive board.

“We have always clearly said that these are extremists," he said, adding “that's why we weren't sad when we found out that the Islamic Center had left the board of the Shura."

According to 2021 report by Woldin, the German federal government said that the Islamic Center is the most "important propaganda center" of the Islamic Republic in Europe.

The Islamic Center has previously sent busloads of pro-Iranian and pro-Hezbollah activists to Berlin to participate in the annual al-Quds rally calling for the destruction of Israel.

Hamburg’s then-social democratic government negotiated a 2012 agreement with Muslim organizations that pledged common values and peaceful activities and tolerance. The contract says the Islamic Center of Hamburg agreed to “international understanding and tolerance toward other cultures, religions and world views.”

There are have been repeated calls from opposition parties and experts to dissolve the contract between the Shura council and Hamburg. In June 2021, Hamburg’s Stefen Hensel, the commissioner tasked with fighting antisemitism, urged the city authorities to close the Islamic Center.

Die Welt reported that the Hamburg intelligence agency accused the Islamic Center of distributing books with antisemitic content, and alleged that evidence exists of connections between the Center and Hezbollah, a designated terror movement according to German law.

The Islamic Center denied the allegation that its organization is controlled by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The US state department classified the Islamic Republic of Iran as the world's worst state-sponsor of terrorism.

In 2017, Carsten Ovens, from the Christian Democratic Union faction in Hamburg’s legislative body, told the Post that the “CDU is calling for the suspension of the agreements” because “Israel’s right to exist and the freedom of the Jewish people are not subject to negotiation.

“A participation in al-Quds Day is therefore out of the question and contradicts the contractually agreed upon tolerance toward other cultures," he said.

"The IHZ [Islamic Center of Hamburg] must distance itself from all actions against the State of Israel and without ifs and buts recognize all legal fundamental rights. Otherwise the IHZ cannot be a partner of Hamburg,” he said.