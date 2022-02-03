Past Holocaust comments surface, Brian Kendrick pulled from AEW debut 

Past claims that the Holocaust didn't happen resurfaced this week, leading to the withdrawal on Wednesday of 42-year-old ex-WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick from his expected debut at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite.

Kendrick, who has been a known name in wrestling circles since 1999, has since apologized for the comments.

In his #AEW debut, @mrbriankendrick will face the toughest of tests tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite

LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion @JonMoxley!

Jon Moxley vs Brian Kendrick tomorrow night LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/0qZsAj2lPA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2022

"I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line," he tweeted.

Up until about an hour before his Dynamite match against Jon Moxley began, AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that the match was canceled. Moxley will fight Wheeler Yuta instead, the New York Post noted.



We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2022

AEW Dynamite is a televised professional wrestling competition and has been on air since 2019.

Kendrick's comments weren't limited to Holocaust denial. They included references to 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting.

A summary of his comments was posted on the website Culture Crossfire, the Post found, back in 2013.

Kendrick reportedly said that the Holocaust was "overblown and the Red Cross stated it was only 250,000 Jews who were killed and the number was blown up to justify the creation of Israel," according to the website.