Past Holocaust comments surface, Brian Kendrick pulled from AEW debut 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 13:43
Brian Kendrick and William Regal in Sydney, Australia 'RAW' house show on November 9, 2007. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Brian Kendrick and William Regal in Sydney, Australia 'RAW' house show on November 9, 2007.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Past claims that the Holocaust didn't happen resurfaced this week, leading to the withdrawal on Wednesday of 42-year-old ex-WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick from his expected debut at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite.

Kendrick, who has been a known name in wrestling circles since 1999, has since apologized for the comments. 

"I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words.  These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line," he tweeted. 

Up until about an hour before his Dynamite match against Jon Moxley began, AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that the match was canceled. Moxley will fight Wheeler Yuta instead, the New York Post noted. 

AEW Dynamite is a televised professional wrestling competition and has been on air since 2019. 

Kendrick's comments weren't limited to Holocaust denial. They included references to 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting. 

A summary of his comments was posted on the website Culture Crossfire, the Post found, back in 2013. 

Kendrick reportedly said that the Holocaust was "overblown and the Red Cross stated it was only 250,000 Jews who were killed and the number was blown up to justify the creation of Israel," according to the website. 



Tags Holocaust WWE wrestling
