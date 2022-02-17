The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

13th-century will reveals Marco Polo may have had a secret daughter

A woman named Agnese wrote her will and entrusted it to her father, Marco Polo.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 20:13
A REPLICA of Marco Polo’s 700-year-old last will and testament. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A REPLICA of Marco Polo’s 700-year-old last will and testament.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The famous 13th-century explorer Marco Polo may have had a previously unknown daughter who revealed herself in her will from 1319, in which she wrote that she was entrusting it to her father who she named as Marco Polo.

The will was discovered by Marcello Bolognari at the State Archive of Venice, which holds many historical documents, and his findings were published in the Italian Studi Medievali journal. 

Marco Polo married his wife, Donata Badoer in 1300, and the two had three daughters - Fantina, Bellela and Moreta. Fantina was well-known for being resolute and assertive, demanding her and her sisters' inheritance from the court after her father died.

The newly discovered will, however, reveals that Polo's oldest daughter was probably its writer, Agnese, who wrote the will at the age of 23 or 24. If she is indeed his daughter, it would mean that she had been born out of wedlock or that Polo was a widower when he married Badoer.

Most likely, Agnese wrote her will at such a young age and named her father and husband in it because she knew she was about to die.

An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice, Italy, March 1, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline in the number of tourists in Venice, Italy, March 1, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)

"Agnese's testament depicts an intimate and affectionate portrait of family life," said Bolognari. "She mentions her husband Nicolo, known as Nicoletto, as well as their children Barbarella, Papon (i.e. "Big Eater") and Franceschino."

As well as her husband and children, Agnese also mentioned her children's tutor Raffaele da Cremona, their godmother Benvenuta and the family's made Reni.

"This document offers information about the branch of the Polo family that lived in the San Giovanni Grisostomo area and raised important questions which, for now, can only be answered if we examine the documents we have one more time, publishing new critical editions and examining the archive in even more depth," said Bolognari.



Tags italy history Fathers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by