The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Kars, Turkey – a city of 1,001 churches, excellent skiing and Caucasian dancing

Urban Kars is dominated by Kars castle built from the local basalt on a precipice akin to Edinburgh Castle.

By DAVID ZEV HARRIS, MARK GORDON
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 19:44
THE KARS REGION of Turkey’s Eastern Anatolia boasts a stunning, untouched UNESCO World Heritage Site, a mammoth frozen lake for ice fishing, winter-wonderland walks alongside a semi-frozen river, Pushkin’s favorite Hammams, traditional regional food, music and dance, and one of the best ski slopes (photo credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon)
THE KARS REGION of Turkey’s Eastern Anatolia boasts a stunning, untouched UNESCO World Heritage Site, a mammoth frozen lake for ice fishing, winter-wonderland walks alongside a semi-frozen river, Pushkin’s favorite Hammams, traditional regional food, music and dance, and one of the best ski slopes
(photo credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon)

Thermal top? Check.

Inner and outer gloves? Check.

Siberian-grade military hat? Check.

Gatkes? Check.

Neither of us had experienced temperatures so low before. The forecast suggested a night-time low of minus 19°C. On the flip side – snow. Everywhere. Pure white. Crystalline. Powdery. Ski heaven.

Winter wonderland in Kars, Turkey. (credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon) Winter wonderland in Kars, Turkey. (credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon)

The Kars region of Turkey’s Eastern Anatolia boasts a stunning, untouched UNESCO World Heritage Site, a mammoth frozen lake for ice fishing, winter-wonderland walks alongside a semi-frozen river, Pushkin’s favorite Hammams, traditional regional food, music and dance, and one of the best ski slopes in Europe.

We got the phone call around a month ago. “Would you like to go to Kars?” asked Selim, a Turkish government representative in Israel.

Google Maps was the obvious point of call.

“How on earth do you get there?” we asked each other.

The truth is, while it is tucked away in the northeastern tip of Turkey, it’s only a two-hour flight from Istanbul, with a brief, wonderful layover in the Turkish Airlines business lounge, or for the adventurous – a 30-hour tourist-train ride from Ankara – and lots of visitors take the train. The Turks hope to soon offer direct flights from Israel to Kars but that’s still on the drawing board.

Kars is both a region and a small city at its heart. 

Kars, Turkey is home to 1,001 churches. (credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon) Kars, Turkey is home to 1,001 churches. (credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon)

Urban Kars is dominated by Kars castle built from the local basalt on a precipice akin to Edinburgh Castle. A river curves its way around the base of the castle hill. Half frozen with steep icy banks and abutted by historic buildings with snow-covered roofs and smoking chimneys, it could easily be the setting for a novel by Dickens or one of the Brontes – but this is Pushkin country. Much of the old town is 150-year-old Russian.

While the locals fiercely embrace their Turkishness, kissing the national flag at the end of a wonderful dance performance, they are deeply aware of this region’s mixed roots – Armenian, Georgian, Azerbaijani, Molokan, Turkish and many others. 

It’s reflected in the food: goose, lamb shank, pickles, flaky breads, hearty vegetable soups. The entire Caucasus on a plate. At the restaurants close to the castle, there is a good chance you’ll be serenaded by an accordionist at lunchtime (he’ll be much obliged if you clip a Turkish lira banknote to his squeezebox). 

Witty duets from mustachioed baglama-playing minstrels (think oud) and traditional dance troupes accompany dinner. Make a full evening of it.

Souvenirs take two forms. Cheese. Honey. Lots of it. So much so that in the tourist area every other shop seems to sell both. The gruyere equivalent Kars gravyer is remarkably good. Sharp. Firm. Delicious.

One of the attractions of Kars, Turkey is Caucasian dancing. (credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon) One of the attractions of Kars, Turkey is Caucasian dancing. (credit: DAVID ZEV HARRIS, Mark Gordon)

ALL OF Kars’ out-of-town attractions are within an hour of the city. Activities at Cilir Lake are somewhat hackneyed, but kids will love the troika horse with sled that takes you out onto the frozen lake. The horses skid to halt on 70 cm.-thick ice, where a swarthy man in a fleecy-blonde hat (but no gloves!) begins digging a hole in the ice. 

He is fishing for dinner. Your dinner. Just off the lake is a great restaurant where fried yellow carp is the specialty. Wash it down with a Turkish tea or beautifully presented coffee. You’ll need to warm your very cockles. 

For history buffs, an hour’s drive east from Kars will bring you to the magnificent ancient city Ani. It dates back 1,000 years. While its houses were destroyed by earthquakes, its churches stand proud and in remarkable condition given the harsh climate. 

In its heyday, the city, on the trade routes between Europe and Asia, boasted a population larger than that of Constantinople. It became known as the “City of 1,001 Churches.” You can also see the first Turkish mosque, the remains of a Zoroastrian fire temple, and what may have been a synagogue. Two Stars of David and what appears to be a carved menorah adorn one of the spaces in a strip that would have housed stores.

Much mystery remains about this site because much has yet to be excavated. It is known there was a far older settlement under Ani. One of the problems archaeologists face is that for large chunks of the year the site is under snow, meaning that the exploring season is relatively brief.

The plan is to develop the site and bring in many more tourists but for now it is a truly hidden gem.

Some 45 minutes on the other side of Kars city is the ski resort at Sarikamis. It boasts four- and five-star hotels, powder snow on some 21 km. of slopes, ski lessons and more. Full-board accommodation at the hotels is extremely well priced, significantly undercutting similar venues in the more well-trodden areas of Western Europe.

Ankara wants to modernize Kars – to introduce more hotels, better transport connections and give the place a more touristy vibe. But for now, the region is raw, the locals are incredibly friendly (look out for hidden bars in Kars city with extremely potent wines), the prices are excellent and the scenery is magnificent.

It’s an anytime-of-year destination but really comes to life in the winter.

Remember to pack your gatkes.

The writers were the guests of the Turkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and Turkish Airlines. You can hear their Kars podcast and the rest of their travels at jpost.com/podcast



Tags Tourism Turkey travel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by