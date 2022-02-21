Far-right caused most domestic extremist-related murders in 2021 - ADL

White supremacists killed more people in the United States in 2021 than any other type of extremist, according to new data released last week by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL reported that "26 extremist-related murders in the United States in 2021" have been responsible for nearly 3 per 4 murders in the last decade. The ADL Center of Extremism concluded that 29 people died at the hand of domestic extremists in 19 different incidents. 2020 only had 23 murders. However, it is lower than the number of murders committed in the previous five years.

The incidents that make up the most murders are extremist-related shooting sprees.

Compared to other extremist groups, two people were murdered by Black nationalists and one by Islamist extremists.

The Anti-Defamation League's ''Never is Now'' summit in New York City. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Other main major findings include:

83% of extremist-related deaths were from firearms

Of 443 people killed by extremists, 333 were killed by right-wing extremists.

Of those 333 killings, 73% of them were by white supremacists in the last decade.

14 of the extremist murders were committed as a part of ideological killings

“This data underscores an indisputable fact: far-right extremists pose the greatest domestic terror threat to the United States,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Greenblatt also stresses that the research conducted by the ADL shown only captures a fragment of how much extremist violence is out there. Every year, extremists in the United States are involved in terrorist plots and acts, armed standoffs, shootouts with police, hate crimes, scams and cons, threats and harassment and a wide variety of other criminal acts,” he continued.