The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Far-right caused most domestic extremist-related murders in 2021 - ADL

The incidents that make up the most murders are extremist-related shooting sprees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 04:33

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 04:38
Serial social entrepreneur: Jonathan Greenblatt took over as National Director of the Anti-Defamation League in July. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
Serial social entrepreneur: Jonathan Greenblatt took over as National Director of the Anti-Defamation League in July.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

White supremacists killed more people in the United States in 2021 than any other type of extremist, according to new data released last week by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL reported that "26 extremist-related murders in the United States in 2021" have been responsible for nearly 3 per 4 murders in the last decade. The ADL Center of Extremism concluded that 29 people died at the hand of domestic extremists in 19 different incidents. 2020 only had 23 murders. However, it is lower than the number of murders committed in the previous five years.

The incidents that make up the most murders are extremist-related shooting sprees.

Compared to other extremist groups, two people were murdered by Black nationalists and one by Islamist extremists. 

The Anti-Defamation League's ''Never is Now'' summit in New York City. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS) The Anti-Defamation League's ''Never is Now'' summit in New York City. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Other main major findings include:

  • 83% of extremist-related deaths were from firearms
  • Of 443 people killed by extremists, 333 were killed by right-wing extremists.
  • Of those 333 killings, 73% of them were by white supremacists in the last decade.
  • 14 of the extremist murders were committed as a part of ideological killings

“This data underscores an indisputable fact: far-right extremists pose the greatest domestic terror threat to the United States,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. 

Greenblatt also stresses that the research conducted by the ADL shown only captures a fragment of how much extremist violence is out there. Every year, extremists in the United States are involved in terrorist plots and acts, armed standoffs, shootouts with police, hate crimes, scams and cons, threats and harassment and a wide variety of other criminal acts,” he continued.



Tags murder anti-defamation league white supremacist extremism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by