The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

ADL changes definition of racism after Whoopi Goldberg incident

The ADL changes its definition of racism to include both race and ethnicity.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 02:42
The Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit in New York City. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" summit in New York City.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) changed its definition of racism on Wednesday following backlash over its previous definition and after remarks by Whoopi Goldberg about racism and the Holocaust.

"Racism occurs when individuals or institutions show more favorable evaluation or treatment of an individual or group based on race or ethnicity," read the ADL's new interim definition.

In late 2020, the ADL changed its definition of racism to be "the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people."

It also added that systemic racism is a "combination of systems, institutions and factors that advantage white people and for people of color, cause widespread harm and disadvantages in access and opportunity."

On Tuesday, The View's Goldberg said in a discussion about the Holocaust that it "isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man,” and described the Holocaust as a conflict between "two white groups of people.”

"There's no question that the Holocaust was about race. That's how the Nazis saw it as they perpetrated the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people across continents, across countries," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who was invited onto The View by Goldberg. He reminded her that the graphic novel of Maus opens with a quote that says that "'the Jews undoubtedly are a race, but they are not human.'"

Critics pointed out that under the ADL's 2020 definition of racism, Goldberg's comments had some legitimacy, as per that definition racism could only be performed against people of color by white people, and Goldberg perceived Jews as "white."

"To understand the implications of the ADL's redefinition of racism, just watch today's episode of The View," tweeted writer Bari Weiss.

"Well explained Jonathan, but unfortunately it is not surprising that Whoopi Goldberg is confused about racism & the Jewish people when the ADL just changed the definition," wrote Creative Community for Peace director Ari Ingel. "Your new definition causes tremendous confusion & damage to countering Jew hate."

"We are going to open ourselves to comments on our new definition of racism from the public," ADL wrote, according to the Washington Examiner Executive Editor Seth Mandel. The ADL changed its definition to the interim version, and opened itself up to feedback with a dedicated web page "developed specifically to take ideas beyond the mindless trolling on social media."

Prior to the late 2020 change, the ADL defined racism as "the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another, that a person’s social and moral traits are predetermined by his or her inborn biological characteristics."



Tags Holocaust racism anti-defamation league whoopi goldberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by