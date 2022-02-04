ADL changes definition of racism after Whoopi Goldberg incident

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) changed its definition of racism on Wednesday following backlash over its previous definition and after remarks by Whoopi Goldberg about racism and the Holocaust.

"Racism occurs when individuals or institutions show more favorable evaluation or treatment of an individual or group based on race or ethnicity," read the ADL's new interim definition.

In late 2020, the ADL changed its definition of racism to be "the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people."

It also added that systemic racism is a "combination of systems, institutions and factors that advantage white people and for people of color, cause widespread harm and disadvantages in access and opportunity."

On Tuesday, The View's Goldberg said in a discussion about the Holocaust that it "isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man,” and described the Holocaust as a conflict between "two white groups of people.”



"There's no question that the Holocaust was about race. That's how the Nazis saw it as they perpetrated the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people across continents, across countries," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who was invited onto The View by Goldberg. He reminded her that the graphic novel of Maus opens with a quote that says that "'the Jews undoubtedly are a race, but they are not human.'"

Critics pointed out that under the ADL's 2020 definition of racism, Goldberg's comments had some legitimacy, as per that definition racism could only be performed against people of color by white people, and Goldberg perceived Jews as "white."

"To understand the implications of the ADL's redefinition of racism, just watch today's episode of The View," tweeted writer Bari Weiss.

"Well explained Jonathan, but unfortunately it is not surprising that Whoopi Goldberg is confused about racism & the Jewish people when the ADL just changed the definition," wrote Creative Community for Peace director Ari Ingel. "Your new definition causes tremendous confusion & damage to countering Jew hate."

"We are going to open ourselves to comments on our new definition of racism from the public," ADL wrote, according to the Washington Examiner Executive Editor Seth Mandel. The ADL changed its definition to the interim version, and opened itself up to feedback with a dedicated web page "developed specifically to take ideas beyond the mindless trolling on social media."

Prior to the late 2020 change, the ADL defined racism as "the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another, that a person’s social and moral traits are predetermined by his or her inborn biological characteristics."