Following two separate incidents of antisemitic assault in Williamsburg, Brooklyn earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Sunday it is offering a $7,500 reward for information on the perpetrators.

In a statement, the ADL said it is "offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible."

CCTV footage of the first incident shows a man approaching two Jewish men from behind and proceeding to attack one of them.

Details on the second incident reported to have occurred in the same location as the first, are limited.

"Attacks against visibly identifiable Jews here in New York and New Jersey have practically become a weekly occurrence," said Regional Director of ADL New York & New Jersey Scott Richman. "The Jewish community is on extreme edge and this violence has got to stop."

"It is becoming normalized, and we simply cannot accept that as the state of affairs," Richman stated. "We hope to be able to gather information about these incidents and garner widespread community support to put an end to this violence."

A sign warns people of measles symptoms in the Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2019. (credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

ADL added that anyone with information on the second incident or the identity of those responsible should call the NYD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.