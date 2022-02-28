Say goodbye to tank battles and dogfights in a 21st century war- analysis

In a 21st century war, tanks are still moving on land and planes are still in the air. But in a 21st century war, neither are fighting each other.

There have not been any large-scale tank battles or dogfights for years. Those have been relegated to the history books - at least for now.

Armored warfare doctrine was developed to break through the impasse of trench warfare during World War I and provide infantry with more mobile fire support than artillery.

But a century after they made their debut during the Battle of the Somme and despite remaining a large aspect of most militaries, tanks fight each other with decreasing frequency.

Like tank battles, while practiced by air forces across the globe including Israel, dogfights have become just as rare in the post-Cold War era.

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Despite upgrading their militaries over the years, the war in Ukraine is being primarily fought against Russians using aging Soviet weapons and platforms. Until new weaponry, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, promised by the West, arrive.

Nevertheless, facing weapons like Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles already provided to Kyiv, Russian armor and aircraft have become sitting ducks for Ukrainians who fire at their targets from standoff ranges.

Russia has one of the most powerful militaries in the world and spent $61.7 billion on its military in 2020.

According to Global Firepower, which analyzes the military capabilities of countries around the world, Russia is the second most powerful military in the world.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is ranked 22 out of 140.

Russia far overpowers Ukraine both in terms of personnel (850,000 vs 250,000) and weaponry.

In terms of airpower, Russia has a total of 4,100 aircraft including 772 fighter jets, 739 attack aircraft, 445 transport planes, 1,543 helicopters and 544 attack helicopters.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force has an estimated 318 aircraft including close to 70 fighter jets, 29 attack aircraft, 32 transport planes, 112 helicopters, 34 attack helicopters and other platforms including trainers and drones.

Four days into the most significant European war of the millennium, dozens of these platforms have been downed in the skies over Ukraine, which remains hotly contested.

Ukraine’s airspace was deemed an “active conflict area” shortly after the outbreak of the war by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

According to the EUASA, the “presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a high risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.”

Initial Russian missile barrages targeted airfields where the Ukrainian Air Force operated Soviet-made MiG-29s and Su-27s, and Czech L-39s and where Kyiv-based their Russian S-300 missile defense systems.

On the first day of fighting, Russia destroyed four Ukrainian fighter jets, one helicopter and four Turkish-manufactured Bayraktar combat drones.

Video shared on social media showed large craters at various Ukrainian airfields, while other videos showed missiles flying to airports destroying aircraft including the world’s largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya.

And while Ukraine’s Airforce has been degraded by an estimated 320 ballistic and cruise missiles fired by Russia, their air force has yet to secure air superiority and Ukrainian air defense systems continue to take down Russian aircraft.

Even though Ukraine is far overpowered by Russia, Kyiv very likely studied how Syrian Islamists and Kurdish rebels were able to destroy countless Russian and Turkish tanks during the devastating civil war, which Moscow entered in 2015 on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.

While Assad has reconsolidated power thanks to the Iranians and Russians, he only holds control of 64% of Syrian territory. Russia helped, but Assad couldn’t get everything back under his power, due to the tenacity of Islamist rebels in Idlib and the Kurdish-led SDF in Rojava.

The Ukrainians undoubtedly studied how guerilla warfare was perfected in the Middle Eastern country, where Moscow tested out countless new weapons systems, as well as employed older equipment, and learned from the heavy losses Russia and its local allies suffered.

What’s curious is how little of the Russian gear being used in Syria has been employed in Ukraine, where, for example, most of the APCs and tanks are of 1980s vintage, if not older and clearly vulnerable to modern Western ATGMs and anti-tank rockets.

While Russia far overpowers Ukraine, on land, at sea and in the air, the Ukrainian military is putting up a valiant fight. Russian tank columns are being destroyed by Ukrainian missiles while Russian aircraft, including large IL-76 transports ferrying troops, continue to fall from the sky.

The war between Kyiv and Moscow is being played out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat in real-time. While that provides mountains of videos of destroyed hardware and platforms, and unconfirmed reports of Ukraine’s “Ghost of Kyiv” fighter ace downing six Russian aircraft on the first day of the invasion, we have yet to see footage of dog fights and tank battles.

It just might be that 21st-century warfare will not be fought army against army. But by soldiers who fire their modern missiles at their enemy - and forget - as they select their next targets.