The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

South Ossetia to hold referendum to join Russia in future - report

Officially, South Ossetia is recognized by most countries as being part of Georgia, though Georgia has no de facto control over it. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 22:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President of the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018. (photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President of the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018.
(photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The pro-Russian Georgian breakaway South Ossetia is set to hold a public referendum to fully join Russia, South Ossential parliament Speaker Alan Tadtaev told Russia's TASS news agency on Wednesday.

"We have every reason to join the Russian Federation and there are no legal obstacles to this," Tadtaev added.

"I believe that unification with Russia is our strategic goal, our path, the aspiration of the people," President Anatoly Bibilov, was quoted as saying by the press service of the United Russia Party.

"We will take the relevant legal steps in the near future. The republic of South Ossetia will be part of its historical homeland - Russia."

The breakaway state has a long complex history dating back to when the entire region was under Soviet control. Officially, South Ossetia is recognized by most countries as being part of Georgia, though Georgia has no de facto control over it. 

WAVING THE Georgian flag during a protest against the arrival of Russian TV presenter Vladimir Pozner in Tbilisi, April 1. In current negotiations, NATO is likely demanding that Russia rescind its decision to add former Soviet state Georgia to its ranks. (credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters) WAVING THE Georgian flag during a protest against the arrival of Russian TV presenter Vladimir Pozner in Tbilisi, April 1. In current negotiations, NATO is likely demanding that Russia rescind its decision to add former Soviet state Georgia to its ranks. (credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

South Ossetia, as the name implies, is inhabited by the ethnic Ossetians, as is North Ossetia-Alania, which is one of the subject republics of the Russian Federation and a sovereign part of Russia.

Wars have been fought over the area in the past, most notably the 12-day Russo-Georgian War of 2008, which saw Russia back the breakaway states of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. This war was a Russian victory and while internationally the breakaways have little to no recognition, Georgia has lost control over them.

If South Ossetia holds the referendum and votes to join, they would be the most recent nation to do so, following Crimea's vote in 2014, though the vote was and remains highly contested and unrecognized internationally.

Regarding Abkhazia, the other Georgian breakaway has voiced their support for South Ossetia's ambitions, calling a possible unification with North Ossetia a "national dream."

"They [South Ossetia] have raised this issue before... this is their historical destiny," Abkhazian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shamba told TASS.

But will Abkhazia follow suit? According to Shamba, that seems highly unlikely, with the idea having little to no support among the political echelons or the general public. Not only that, but according to him, their constitution doesn't allow it.

Rather, Abkhazia maintains its relations with Russia as an ally and strategic partner, but wishes to remain a sovereign and democratic state with the right to self-determination, Shamba told TASS.

It is also unknown if Russia wants anyone to join at this time, with a Russian official recently stating that despite the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine's Donbas expressing interest in such a referendum, it may not be the right time to do so.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia georgia referendum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

Corruption hinders Russia's attempts to replace losses with old vehicles - Ukraine

A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by