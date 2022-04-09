The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
State Department: Biden 'shares view that IRGC Quds Forces are terrorists'

These remarks come amid a halt in the negotiations as Iran demands that the US would delist the IRGC from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.  

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 21:10
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday at the White House about the situation in Russia and Ukraine.
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden shares the view that the IRGC Quds Force are terrorists, says Jalina Porter, Principal Deputy Spokesperson. In a press briefing on Friday, she was asked about the remarks of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who said on Thursday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force should not be removed from the Foreign Terrorist Organization List.

During a hearing on the 2023 President’s Budget request before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) asked Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for their personal opinion on the matter.

Austin said he wouldn’t comment “on negotiations that are ongoing and speculate on what my advice to the president is going to be.”

However, Milley responded, “In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC to be a terror organization and I do not support them being delisted from the Foreign Terrorist Organization List.”

“The President shares the chairman’s view that IRGC Quds Forces are terrorists, and beyond that, we aren’t going to comment on any of the topics in the nuclear talks,” Porter said. “But what I would say is out of the 107 Biden administration designations in relation to Iran, 86 have specifically targeted the IRGC-related persons as well as affiliates.”

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS) Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami smiles during a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran (credit: SAEED SAJJADI/FARS NEWS/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)VIA REUTERS)

These remarks come amid a halt in the negotiations as Iran demands that the US would delist the IRGC from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.  On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was not “overly optimistic” at the prospects of bringing the nuclear agreement with Iran to a conclusion. In an interview with MSNBC he said, “Despite all the efforts we put into it, we’re not there and time is getting extremely short, but this is something that we will be talking to our European partners about this afternoon and on the next day.”

He added, “I continue to believe that it would be in the best interest of our country if we can back into compliance with the deal if Iran would do the same. We are not there.”

Asked whether the IRGC is a terrorist organization, Blinken answered, “They are.”

MEANWHILE, a group of 11 Senate Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the administration “to provide Israel with the military capabilities it needs to defend itself and to prevent Iran from achieving a nuclear-weapons capability.”

“Your administration appears intent on striking a new nuclear deal with Iran that will provide the regime with a pathway to nuclear weapons,” they wrote. “A nuclear-armed Iran would have major negative regional implications. It would put at risk the existence of the State of Israel and the governments of our Arab allies, destroy America’s position in the Middle East, and ultimately threaten the U.S. homeland. A course correction is necessary.”

“We therefore urge your administration to take immediate action to provide Israel with the military capabilities it needs to defend itself from Iran,” the senators added. Among the senators who signed the letter: Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) James Risch (R-Idaho), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina),and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).



