Israel, Germany to expand bilateral defense and industrial cooperation

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed ways to expand bilateral ties with his German counterpart on Thursday.

Posting on Twitter, Gantz said that he spoke with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht “about the international effort to support Ukraine and its citizens. We also discussed ways to expand bilateral defense and industrial cooperation and agreed to meet soon in Israel.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany increased its defense budget to 2 percent of the GDP and said it would set up a special fund of €100 billion in order to swiftly upgrade its armed forces.

As part of that, Reuters reported that the German Air Force will reportedly get 40 billion euros, 27 billion euros will be spent on upgrading command and control capabilities, the army will get 17 billion euros and the navy will receive 10 billion euros.

It is understood that Israel will play a key role in helping Germany’s force buildup.

Soldiers of the German army Bundeswehr take position before a presentation during German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht's visit to Munster military base, in Munster, Germany, February 7, 2022 (credit: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS)

A leader in defense, the world has for many years looked to the Jewish State for security and intelligence and Israel’s defense industry has leading international companies exporting to countries across the globe.

Military exports by Israel brought in $11.2 billion dollars last year with the largest distribution of Israeli defense exports in Europe with 41%-an increase from 30% in 2020.

At the beginning of the month, the head of the German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz told The Jerusalem Post that Berlin got the approval from Jerusalem and Washington to purchase the Arrow 3 missile defense system.

German legislators have in the past pushed to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome system to ward off aerial threats, and Gerhartz told The Post that the Arrow 3 is the most relevant system for the threats facing the European nation.

“The Iron Dome is used for short-range threat and we have quite a capable industry back home and we will procure systems for that,” said Gerhartz who was in Israel to attend the change of command ceremony of the Israel Air Force. “And for higher interceptors, we have the Patriot weapons system that we will modernize. If it means [threats at a range of ] 15,000km and then it is exoatmospheric we dont have anything and that is why I had a close look at the Arrow 3 and we are really interested in the system.”

The purchase of the system, which has been pushed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, “starts with the approval of Israel and the United States and they gave us the approval,” Gerhartz said. “They gave us the approval that we can cooperate on it. But, we still have to talk about the details.”

Defense industries have in recent years tried to sell Israel’s high-quality combat-proven missile defense systems abroad with the government’s permission.

Should Germany buy the system, it would mark the first time that the Arrow-3, one of Israel’s most advanced air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles at altitudes of over 100 km. (62 miles) and with a reported range of up to 2,400 km. (1,491 miles), has been sold to another country.

Also during the call on Thursday, Gantz said that he and Lambrecht also discussed the ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran and “the critical need to address the issues of inspection, production of centrifuges and sunset,” he wrote, adding that “I emphasized that Israel will support its partners while preparing to defend itself against any possible threat.”

Western countries are trying to rein in Iran’s nuclear program and save the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which crumbled after the Trump administration left the deal in 2018.

Iran has since vastly expanded its nuclear work and while Iran is not yet enriching uranium to weapons-grade material at 90% purity, larger quantities of uranium enriched to a lower purity can be enough for a bomb. Jerusalem’s assessment is that Iran is close to having a significant quantity of uranium enriched to 60%.

Speaking to The Washington Institute, Gantz warned that if a new deal is not reached then Israel will activate Plan B “immediately.”

“If there is not a deal we will have to move to Plan B. We must make sure we are increasing our intelligence cooperation and create an intelligence coalition that operates against Iran and compensates for a lack of inspection capabilities,” he said.