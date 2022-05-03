The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia-Ukraine war: Will Putin officially declare war on Ukraine?

Western officials believe "special op." could officially turn to "war" • 1,847 children among thousands transported to Ukraine - Moscow

By SARAH BEN-NUN, REUTERS
Published: MAY 3, 2022 08:13

Updated: MAY 3, 2022 08:39
People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been going on for 69 days now, but some Western officials believe he may make it official on Monday, May 9, according to CNN. 

Russia has made it a point to call its invasion of Ukraine a "special operation" committed to the goal of "denazifying" the country.   

May 9 is significant because it is a commemoration of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Germany surrendered - via a legal document called the German Instrument of Surrender - on the evening of May 8, which fell on May 9 in Russia. 

Shelling continued in Kharkiv, a major target for the Russian invasion, Ukraine's Armed Forces said. 

Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia

More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kyiv's authorities, Russia's defense ministry said.

Read more of our Russia-Ukraine coverage here: 

That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognized as independent just before launching its Feb. 24th invasion.

Russia says the people have been evacuated at their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the war's beginning.

Russia is regrouping - Armed Forces

Russia is attempting to regroup and compensate for its losses, the armed Forces claimed, detailing a replenishment operation by Russian forces in the city of Boguchar in the Voronezh Oblast in western Russia, approximately 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. 

The Armed Forces also reported destroying six Russian tanks and two combat units in the Donetsk and Luhansk separatist regions in the east. 

Russia continues to shell Azovstal 

Russian forces continued to shell Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol overnight between Monday and Tuesday, according to Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry. 

Yesterday, the UN launched "safe passage operations" for civilians trapped in the area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that around 100 were evacuated. 

Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant — which has served as the last bastion for pro-Ukraine fighters — has been shown to be "significantly destroyed" by Russian attacks, according to an exclusive report by CNN citing satellite images by Maxar Technologies of the power plant on Saturday. Photos show damaged roofs and buildings reduced to rubble, the report said.

A satellite image shows an overview of the Azovstal steel plant, the site of Ukrainians last military holdout which is also serving as a civilian shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. (credit: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS) A satellite image shows an overview of the Azovstal steel plant, the site of Ukrainians last military holdout which is also serving as a civilian shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. (credit: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)


