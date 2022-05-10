The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine ready to share military experience with NATO, EU - Zelensky

Zelensky noted that it was ready to share experience in the field of missile technology. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 10, 2022 23:26
Lithuania's military aid including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a ?17 Globemaster III plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Lithuania's military aid including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a ?17 Globemaster III plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Ukraine is prepared to share its military experience with NATO and the EU in exchange for modern weapons technology and knowledge, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Sunday. 

In particular, Zelensky noted that it was ready to share experience in the field of missile technology. 

In return, Ukraine required weapons that were "powerful and modern, not only Soviet, although we are grateful for everything. We need technology. We need knowledge. We would like to gain this experience," Zelensky said.

In early March, The Jerusalem Post learned that the Israel Defense Forces established observation teams to observe various military doctrines, methods and weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine War.

Last Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that "stocks of Soviet-era weapons dwindle, but Russian aggression does not... This is why Ukraine shifts to modern equipment. Training is required, but we are fast learners. In fact, we learn to operate modern weapons faster than it takes some governments to decide upon providing them."

Javeline anti-tank missiles sit onstage as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on arming Ukraine after a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama, US May 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) Javeline anti-tank missiles sit onstage as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on arming Ukraine after a tour of a Lockheed Martin weapons factory in Troy, Alabama, US May 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

US President Joe Biden signed the new defense lend-lease act on Monday, which would allow the US government to enhance its capabilities to lend military equipment to Ukraine. The Biden administration also announced another $150 million drawdowns of equipment, but the previously allotted gear is still in the process of being transferred to Ukraine.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



