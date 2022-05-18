The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Nakba recognition' resolution submitted by Rashida Tlaib, 'squad'

The bill calls to establish an official means for the US to recognize and remember the Nakba —The establishment of Israel and the exodus of Palestinians caused by the 1948 War of Independence.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 18, 2022 09:50

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 10:22
‘THE SQUAD’ – US Reps. Ayanna Pressley (from left), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2019 (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
‘THE SQUAD’ – US Reps. Ayanna Pressley (from left), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2019
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)

A resolution proposing to officially commemorate the "Nakba" in the United States was submitted on Tuesday to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan, 13th District).

"Today, I introduced a resolution recognizing the Nakba (catastrophe), where 400 Palestinian towns and villages were destroyed, [and] over 700,000 Palestinians [were] uprooted from their homes, and made refugees," Tlaib wrote on Twitter. 

She went on to thank the co-sponsors of the resolution, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Betty McCollum and Rep. Marie Newman. Along with Tlaib, the first four co-sponsors are members of what is known as "The Squad" – six relatively young democratic US House representatives. The sixth Squad member, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, was not a co-signer.

The Nakba resolution

The bill calls to establish an official means for the United States to recognize and remember the Nakba —The establishment of the State of Israel and the exodus of Palestinian refugees caused by the 1948 War of Independence, when the nascent state was attacked by several of its Arab neighbors. 

The "Nakba resolution" proposes that the US government cease to engage with denial of the Nakba and encourage education and public awareness of the subject. 

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) speaks at a climate rally in Iowa in January. (credit: SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS)REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) speaks at a climate rally in Iowa in January. (credit: SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS)

"The Nakba is well-documented and continues to play out today," tweeted Tlaib. "We must acknowledge that the humanity of Palestinians is being denied when folks refuse to acknowledge the war crimes and human rights violations in apartheid Israel."

Further policy would see the US continue support for Palestinian refugees through UNRWA, and "support the implementation of Palestinian refugees’ rights as enshrined in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. UNGA 194... says that Palestinian war refugees should be permitted to return to their homes or be compensated for damages.

"We cannot understand the current conflict without acknowledging the tragedy of the Nakba," wrote Newman. "I'm proud to stand with Palestinians in IL-03 and everywhere as we call for your history to be recognized and respected."

Historical narrative

The resolution describes the historical narrative as beginning with a forced partition plan of the Mandate, which it says was supposed to protect the rights of the minorities, and that when Israel had declared independence, hundreds of Palestinians were already expelled or fled due to attacks by Zionist militias.

The document asserts that a total of 750,000 refugees were created by the end of the war, and that Israel had conquered an additional "23 percent of Palestine beyond those areas allocated to the Jewish state under the partition plan." The proposal also states that refugee status is conferred to the descendants of those disenfranchised by the war.

"The root of the catastrophe: The Arab world refused to accept the UN plan for a Jewish and Arab state in what was left of the UK's Palestine Mandate after Jordan’s creation," wrote the Democratic Majority for Israel. "Instead, five Arab armies invaded Israel, attempting to destroy it and push the Jews into the Mediterranean Sea."

“This resolution is just the latest in a long line of antisemitic, anti-Israel statements, policies and actions by the most radical voices in the Democratic Party," Jewish Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

"Whether it’s supporting the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, falsely accusing Israel of war crimes, or suggesting that support for Israel by members of Congress is ‘all about the Benjamins’, this group on the far-left never misses an opportunity to dangerously promote antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments and agendas," he said.

“What’s even more disturbing is the unwillingness of Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leadership to condemn this vile behavior," Zeldin continued. "Israel is our nation’s strongest ally, the only functioning democracy in the Middle East, and the victim of repeated attacks and threats of destruction from its hostile neighbors.” 

Nakba Day is commemorated every year on May 15.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.



