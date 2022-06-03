Russia-Ukraine War: 100 days at war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has officially entered its 100th day and the conflict continues to rage throughout the country. Despite this, none of Russia's original strategic objectives have been achieved, according to the latest UK defense intelligence update.

So far, Russia has failed to meet many of its major objectives such as seizing the capital of Kyiv and the Hostomel airfield, despite widespread predictions of an easy Russian victory. This is due largely to fierce Ukrainian resistance and severe logistical issues on the part of Russia.

Since then, Russia's operational focus shifted to the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Here, considerably more success was achieved. Significant gains were made in the Donetsk Obast and the Luhansk Oblast, both claimed by pro-Russian separatist-controlled breakaways.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 3 June 2022 — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) June 3, 2022

Regarding Donetsk, this saw Russia finally seize control of the vital port city of Mariupol after some of the fiercest fighting in the war, and reports indicate that at least 90% of Luhansk is now under Russian control. According to British intelligence, that could soon turn into 100% control in the next two weeks.

But this has come with severe costs for Russia, which have suffered severe losses throughout the conflict.

According to the UK defense intelligence update, Russia will need to keep investing huge amounts of manpower, equipment and other resources in order to achieve any form of success whatsoever. However, this will take a considerable amount of time.

This is a developing story.