The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UK woman allegedly gang-raped by Israelis in Cyprus takes case to ECHR

The woman was allegedly raped by as many as 12 Israeli teenagers in 2019 in the resort town of Ayia Napa. After Cyprus refused to investigate, she is taking them to the ECHR.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 05:36
Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Protestors supporting a British woman found guilty of lying in a rape case in Cyprus, take part in a march in London, Britain, January 6, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

A British woman who accused a group of Israeli teenagers of gang-raping her in a Cyprus resort town is taking the Republic of Cyprus to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after being told her allegations won't be investigated, Kathimerini Cyprus reported.

The woman, now a 21-year-old university student, was 19 when she was allegedly raped by as many as 12 Israeli teenagers in 2019 in the resort town of Ayia Napa.

She filed a complaint to the police but later signed a retraction and was charged with public mischief for filing a false complaint.

In January 2020, she was found guilty and sentenced to four months in prison with a three-year delay.

However, the woman continued to maintain that she was pressured into withdrawing the allegations and her lawyers argued the retraction should never have been admitted because she was suffering from PTSD and did not have a lawyer or translator.

A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, January 7, 2020 (credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS) A British woman, accused of lying about being gang raped, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, January 7, 2020 (credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

In January 2022, a Cypriot court overturned her conviction. However, no new investigation was launched.

A failure to investigate

“We wrote to the Cypriot attorney general to tell him to reinvestigate. He wrote back saying he wasn’t going to do so. The only remedy is to go to [the] ECHR,” UK human rights lawyer Michael Polak of Justice Abroad told The Independent.

“We wrote to the Cypriot attorney general to tell him to reinvestigate. He wrote back saying he wasn’t going to do so. The only remedy is to go to [the] ECHR.”

Michael Polak

“They said the evidence tended to suggest the woman was telling the truth,” Polak continued. “She is determined to push for justice in the case. The ECHR could say Cyprus is in breach of obligations and they can order Cyprus to properly investigate the case. We are very confident in succeeding at the ECHR.”

The Cypriot police have continued to deny any allegation of misconduct on their part. Despite this, Cyprus has been consistently criticized for the mishandling of sexual-harassment cases, assault and rape, with suspects walking free in the past.



Tags rape court europe cyprus Ayia Napa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by