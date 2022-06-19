The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How well do Russian weapons perform in Ukraine?

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov says that Russia's "high-precision weapons are working."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 14:43
Ukrainian servicemen stand by a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ukrainian servicemen stand by a damaged vehicle, at the site of fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Russian weapons and artillery are "performing well" in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told Russian media outlet RBC Group last week.

Borisov says that Russia's "high-precision weapons are working," citing reports made by the Russian Defense Ministry about the "destruction of complex objects" in Ukrainian territory. The ministry states, regarding weapons models, that there are no serious complaints.

Borisov also stated that "precision weapons are coming, as the armies are interested in saving the lives of soldiers." He cites Russia's "necessity" to increase its firepower with the intent to "disable the infrastructure and main forces of the enemy before direct military contacts."

Contradicting reports

However, all this information is contradictory to what US officials told Reuters last March - which is that Russian missiles have had a failure rate of up to 60%. This statistic amongst the many other failures by Russia, such as not being able to neutralize Ukraine's air force, are examples of the lack of progress in Russia's invasion.

Last month, a representative of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate stated that Russian troops also depleted 60% of their stockpiles of high-precision weapons. A Ukrainian Defense Ministry representative said that Russia would not be able to replenish its reserves as efficiently as the Soviet Union had in the past.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

A month prior to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry representative's statements, a different report by The Telegraph said that Russia had been using weapons that were manufactured and supplied by France and Germany against Ukraine. Supplies by France were labeled under the "bombs, rockets, torpedoes, missiles and explosive charges" category.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



