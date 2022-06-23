What is in the new US security assistance to Ukraine?

The United States has sent about $5.6 billion to Ukraine in security assistance since the outbreak of the war with Russia on Feb. 24, bringing the total to approximately $6.3 billion since Biden took office, according to the US Department of Defense (DoD).

"The United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters." US Department of Defense website

This includes twelve uses of the Presidential Drawdown Authority, an act allowing for expedited delivery of defense resources to foreign countries in emergency situations, since late 2021. These instances account for $4.7 billion of the total, directly from Department of Defense stockpiles.

US Security commitment to Ukraine

Among many other forms of security equipment, the United States has committed the following to Ukraine:

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi is seen saluting outside the US Defense Department in Washington, on June 21, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Over 6,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;

Over 20,000 other anti-armor systems;

Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems

121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket systems;

Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;

Medical supplies to include first aid kits;

Global Security Contingency Fund

Since 2014, the United States has also provided more than $42 million in training, advisory services and equipment to assist the Ukrainian government in advancing the tactical, operational and institutional capabilities of its Special Operations Forces, National Guard, conventional forces, non-commissioned officer corps and combat medical care. All this is part of a joint program of the State Department and the DoD called the Global Security Contingency Fund.

The Department of Defense website states that the US and its allies stand "in support of Ukraine in response to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine." The website adds that, "We have not forgotten Russia’s earlier aggression in eastern Ukraine and occupation following its unlawful seizure of Crimea in 2014. The United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters."