The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Two UN peacekeepers killed, 5 wounded in northern Mali attack - UN

Insecurity has grown in the West African country since Islamist insurgents who took root in its arid north a decade ago escalated attacks and seized territory.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 5, 2022 19:20

Updated: JULY 5, 2022 19:47
Members of MINUSMA Chadian contingent patrol in Kidal, Mali (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of MINUSMA Chadian contingent patrol in Kidal, Mali
(photo credit: REUTERS)

At least two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five severely wounded in northern Mali when a logistics convoy hit an improvised explosive device on Tuesday, the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning on the road between the village of Tessalit and the city of Gao, MINUSMA said in a statement.

"According to an initial report, two peacekeepers died from their injuries and five others were seriously injured," it said.

El Ghassim Wane, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali offered his condolences to the families of those killed by the explosive device, and to their native countries.

Insecurity in Mali

Insecurity has grown in the West African country since Islamist insurgents who took root in its arid north a decade ago escalated attacks and seized territory.

The militants, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have gained momentum despite the presence of foreign troops and UN peacekeepers.

The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

MINUSMA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - currently has around 12,200 military personnel deployed in the country.

At least 174 peacekeepers have been killed in hostile acts and more than 420 wounded since August 2013, according to MINUSMA.



Tags United Nations africa explosive device Mali
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in Israel

An ice cream assembly line at the Ben & Jerry's factory near Kiryat Malachi, July 2021
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Pieces of siddurim printed by the Conservative movement and torn by haredi protestors.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by