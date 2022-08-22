The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia's Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station

Russia's defense ministry said last week it could shut down the plant if shelling continues.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 16:52
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)

Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.

In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

Sergei Mironov, head of the pro-Kremlin A Just Russia party in the parliament, said the council - which includes the speaker and party leaders - would adopt a "tough statement" over Kyiv's actions regarding the plant and call on the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene.

Members of the State Emergency Service attend nuclear disaster response drills amid shelling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko)Members of the State Emergency Service attend nuclear disaster response drills amid shelling of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko)

Moscow has accused Kyiv of launching strikes at the plant, which is in territory controlled by Russian forces but is still operated by Ukrainian staff. Kyiv has denied shelling the site, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, and says Russia is planning a "provocation" there to justify further aggressive action.

Russia's defense ministry said last week it could shut down the plant if shelling continues.



Tags Nuclear Russia power plant Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
