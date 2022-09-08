Jewish leaders react to the Queen's declining health

The news of Queen Elizabeth's declining health quickly got the attention of Jewish leaders who sent out their thoughts and prayers to the queen on Thursday.

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom

"Her Majesty The Queen is very much in my prayers today and I know that Jewish communities around the Commonwealth will join me in wishing her a full and swift recovery."

Her Majesty The Queen is very much in my prayers today and I know that Jewish communities around the Commonwealth will join me in wishing her a full and swift recovery. https://t.co/bjsQOs5Vy7 — Chief Rabbi Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) September 8, 2022

Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely

Portrait of Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Tzipi Hotovely poses for a picture at her office in Jerusalem on February 19, 2020. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her Royal family, following the deeply troubling statement from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. I wish The Queen a full and speedy recovery."