Shooting reported at Uvalde, Texas, two hospitalized

The shooting comes only months after the shooting in the same town at Robb Elementary school where 19 children and two adults were shot dead.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 21:26
A Flores Elementary School school employee walks into the building as students return after the summer break months after the Robb Elementary mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US, September 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)
A Flores Elementary School school employee walks into the building as students return after the summer break months after the Robb Elementary mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US, September 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

Two people were wounded and hospitalized following a shooting in Uvalde's Memorial Park in Texas, US media reported on Thursday. The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. local time, according to police.

Four suspects are under custody and under questioning by local police and the two injured were airlifted to San Antonio Memorial Hospital for treatment, ABC News reported. Authorities believe that the shooting was a result of "gang-related violence." 

Memorial Park is 1.5 miles away from Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two teachers were shot dead by a gunman three months ago, CNN described.

The shooting took place two days after the new school year began in Uvalde on Tuesday, ABC reported.

"We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park," the Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted. "This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates."

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA) Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US, May 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NURI VALLBONA)

"We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park"

Texas Department of Public Safety

The conditions of the two hospitalized are unknown, Fox News reported.

Five gangs operating in Uvalde

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an official statement. "I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members."

The governor also directed the Department of Public Safety "to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots," who is also "deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde."



Tags police violence shooting texas
