The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Belarus denies it is mobilizing military following Russian mobilization

"Currently, mobilization activities are not carried out in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus," said the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 11:44
Belarusian soldiers patrol the border as hundreds of migrants try to cross from the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021. (photo credit: MON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Belarusian soldiers patrol the border as hundreds of migrants try to cross from the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Belarusian defense officials denied that its military was mobilizing on Thursday following a partial mobilization by Russia, according to Russian media. 

"Currently, mobilization activities are not carried out in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. All military training is planned and approved in advance by special legal acts," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement, Interfax reported. "There is no need for mobilization measures in the country."

“Recently, including on the global Internet, the topic of mobilization in the Republic of Belarus has been actively spread," Belarusian military General Staff representative Oleg Poznyak said, according to Interfax. He explained that citizens were being summoned only as part of normal military procedures such as reserve duty and standard conscription.

Russia's mobilization for the Ukraine invasion

On Thursday, Ukrainian intelligence claimed that 20,000 Russian soldiers mobilized as part of a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine would be stationed in Belarus. They would reportedly switch out soldiers currently stationed in the Russia-allied state.

Last Wednesday, Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEY GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEY GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The call-up has been described by a Pentagon senior defense official as "yet another sign that Russia is struggling to salvage its illegal and unprovoked occupation of Ukraine. It's an indication of the profound personnel and manpower problems Russia continues to face."



Tags Russia reservists belarus Military Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
2

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
3

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
4

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by