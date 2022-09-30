Belarus denies it is mobilizing military following Russian mobilization

Belarusian defense officials denied that its military was mobilizing on Thursday following a partial mobilization by Russia, according to Russian media.

"Currently, mobilization activities are not carried out in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. All military training is planned and approved in advance by special legal acts," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement, Interfax reported. "There is no need for mobilization measures in the country."

“Recently, including on the global Internet, the topic of mobilization in the Republic of Belarus has been actively spread," Belarusian military General Staff representative Oleg Poznyak said, according to Interfax. He explained that citizens were being summoned only as part of normal military procedures such as reserve duty and standard conscription.

Russia's mobilization for the Ukraine invasion

On Thursday, Ukrainian intelligence claimed that 20,000 Russian soldiers mobilized as part of a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine would be stationed in Belarus. They would reportedly switch out soldiers currently stationed in the Russia-allied state.

Last Wednesday, Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEY GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The call-up has been described by a Pentagon senior defense official as "yet another sign that Russia is struggling to salvage its illegal and unprovoked occupation of Ukraine. It's an indication of the profound personnel and manpower problems Russia continues to face."