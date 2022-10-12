The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Putin and Abbas to meet in Astana to push Israeli-Palestinian talks

Both men are in the Kazakh capital of Astana to attend the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 20:49
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last month. (photo credit: Iranian Presidential Website/WANA/handout via Reuters)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last month.
(photo credit: Iranian Presidential Website/WANA/handout via Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with his Palestinian Authority counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Kazakstan to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to resume peace talks which have been frozen for eight years.

It's the 30th anniversary of the group of 27 member states that includes Russia, Iran, China, Turkey, Pakistan and Israel, as well as the PA which the CICA recognizes as a state.

Ibrahim Raisi to make an appearance

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi is also expected to attend. Israel will be represented at the CICA by the Foreign Ministry's head of the Eurasian and West Balkans Division Simona Halperin.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON) Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The unusual gathering of countries comes amid high tensions between Iran and Israel and increased tensions between Moscow and Jerusalem over Prime Minister Yair Lapid's support for Ukraine.

Abbas has often turned to Russia to seek support for a two-state resolution to the conflict with Israel, based on the pre-1967 lines. Russia has sought to replace the United States as the prime broker of a peace process, with calls for a Moscow summit.

An unlikely event

Such a summit would be unlikely given Russia's war with Ukraine.  The Russian news site Sputnik reported that Kremlin aid Yury Ushakov spoke on Wednesday with reporters about the meeting, explaining that the two men would "discuss the prospects for the resumption of the Palestinian-Israeli dialogue."

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Abbas left for Kazakhstan on Wednesday night and plans to discuss the conflict with Israel during his meetings with diplomats at the CICA.



Tags Mahmoud Abbas Russia Vladimir Putin Israel and Russia Israel Russia Kazakhstan Astana Ukraine-Russia War
