West Jerusalem no longer recognized by Australia as Israel's capital - report

The initial decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel's capital was made by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 13:34
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Australia has no longer decided to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to a Monday morning report by The Guardian.

In the report, the decision was reversed by the country's Labor government. The initial decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel's capital was made by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has deleted two sentences from its website in the past few days after Morrison's decision, according to the report. 

When Morrison's decision was made in 2018, he held back on moving the Australian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem until a peace settlement was reached on a two-state solution.

What did Australia say in its initial decision to recognize Israel's capital?

“Consistent with this longstanding policy, in December 2018, Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of the Israeli government," it said on the Australia DFAT website. “Australia looks forward to moving its embassy to West Jerusalem when practical, in support of, and after the final status determination of, a two-state solution.”

People ride their bicycles and walk along the empty road near the Old City walls in Jerusalem, on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the holiest of Jewish holidays, October 4, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) People ride their bicycles and walk along the empty road near the Old City walls in Jerusalem, on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the holiest of Jewish holidays, October 4, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Australian government "considers the status of Jerusalem as a matter to be resolved as part of any peace negotiations," The Guardian cited a DFAT spokesperson as saying.

“The Australian government continues to consider the final status of Jerusalem as a matter to be resolved as part of any peace negotiations.”

DFAT spokesperson


Tags australia Two State Solution West Jerusalem Jerusalem capital
