Vogue's Anna Wintour permanently severs ties from Kanye West amidst rampant antisemitism

The global fashion icon has reportedly ended her relationship with Kanye West, which has spanned over a decade, in response to continued antisemitic remarks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 04:45

Updated: OCTOBER 24, 2022 05:24
ANNA WINTOUR poses on the carpet at the 2021 CFDA Awards in New York, in November. Antisemitism should never be in ‘Vogue.’ (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
ANNA WINTOUR poses on the carpet at the 2021 CFDA Awards in New York, in November. Antisemitism should never be in ‘Vogue.’
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and prominent tastemaker in the fashion world, has reportedly severed ties with Kanye West over continued antisemitic behavior and remarks. This follows a recent flow of antisemitic ramblings the artist and fashion mogul has publicly made in recent weeks.

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has lost several partnerships with prestigious brands due to his onslaught of antisemitic comments. He recently was dropped by high fashion label Balenciaga over his comments. Ye has even boasted his confidence in being able to act without consequences, boldly claiming "I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me."

It was only a matter of time before Anna Wintour, head of world-renowned Vogue magazine, would cut ties with the musician over his constant stream of antisemitism in public and on social media, in addition to his online bullying.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt sent a letter to Adidas expressing concern over the company's plans to continue releasing products by West and calling on the company to "reconsider" after West made a series of public remarks that were widely regarded as antisemitic.

Ending an era of partnership

Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr) Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr)

The fashion world leader, who has had a personal relationship with Ye for more than a decade following his first appearance at the 2009 Met Gala, has reportedly distanced herself personally, and has cut ties between Vogue media pieces and the musician. Wintour reportedly "has no future plans" of engaging in projects with Ye.

Wintour reportedly did all she could to salvage Ye's image, attempting to reconcile his relationship with the magazine's fashion editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Prior to his antisemitic remarks, Ye received attention for bullying the reporter online with petty jabs.

This bold and righteous move from Vogue came only a day after Balenciaga dropped him. His distancing from Vogue comes with major implications, such as no more Met Gala invites, cover shoots, nor Fashion Week coverage for Ye.

Ending this personally and professional relationship may be the most significant consequence the artist has faced in ages. 



