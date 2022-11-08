The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Italy's government 'open' to supplying Ukraine with air defense systems

Rome is ready to provide Ukraine with a variety of air-defense systems, an Italian coalition official said on Tuesday.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 18:15

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 18:16
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on, on the day of her first cabinet meeting, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, October 23, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on, on the day of her first cabinet meeting, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Italy, October 23, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defense systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday.

Western nations have been delivering more air defense hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelensky last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.

The Italian coalition official, who declined to be named, said Rome was ready to provide Ukraine with a variety of air-defense systems, including the medium-range Franco-Italian SAMP/T and Italian Aspide, as well as portable Stinger missiles.

However, it remains unclear how many of these it could offer or when any shipment might be delivered, the official said.

Italy pledges to support Ukraine from Russian invasion

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto spoke by phone on Monday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and pledged to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion for "as long as necessary," a statement said.

Italy approved its first weapons delivery to Kyiv late in February, under the national unity government of Mario Draghi. Giorgia Meloni's newly installed right-wing coalition government is preparing the sixth round of supplies.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Meloni is a staunch supporter of Ukraine despite the ambivalence of her coalition allies, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, who both have historically close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rome has never disclosed details of the arms it has sent to Kyiv since the Russian invasion, but Italian and Ukrainian media have said previous shipments included multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Pzh2000 howitzers and armored vehicles.

On Monday, Kyiv said it had received its first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems from the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron also pledged last week to boost Kyiv's anti-air defenses.



Tags ukraine italy Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War Giorgia Meloni
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by