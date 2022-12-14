The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Greek police raid Athens offices of Israeli intelligence company

Intellexa is owned by the former commander of a secret Israeli intelligence division, Division 81. Unlike NSO, the company is not supervised by Israeli authorities.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 14:19
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

Greek police raided the Athens offices of Intellexa, an Israeli-owned company, and five other companies on Tuesday, according to local news outlet Kathimerini. Raids were also carried out in the houses of the company's CEOs.

Greece has been in turmoil in recent months after the disclosure of a political scandal related to the Predator software.

A local investigative journalist revealed this year that his phone had been tapped using the software, which was later found to have tracked opposition parties in Greece.

An international investigation, in which the Haaretz newspaper was involved, revealed a network of companies linked to Tal Dilian, a former officer and commander of an Israeli secret intelligence division, which acquired a variety of monitoring technologies and established a foothold for the European Union in Greece and Cyprus.

The investigation also revealed that a jet plane linked to Dilian transferred advanced spying technologies from the EU to a Sudanese militia.

Intellexa's Predator software

Last week, the New York Times reported that Greece granted Intellexa licenses to export its Predator software to Madagascar.

On Sunday, Documento, a Greek newspaper, revealed documents indicating that dozens of serving ministers, military officers, businessmen and media personnel were under the software's surveillance.

Intellexa is owned by the former commander of a secret Israeli intelligence division, Division 81. Unlike NSO, the company is not supervised by Israeli authorities.

The first lawsuit against Intellexa was filed in Greece in October and calls for a criminal investigation into the company.

Journalist Thanasis Koukakis filed the lawsuit with the Athens Prosecutor's Office, she accused the company and its staff of a series of criminal offenses, including violating privacy and communication laws.



Tags police greece intelligence Spy NSO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by