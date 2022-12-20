The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian navy flexes muscles in Mediterranean and East China sea

Russia is conducting naval exercises in two locations in the Mediterranean and the East China sea.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 21:43
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)
Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR)

Russia’s navy is engaging in two important missions, 8,000 kilometers apart.

Russia and China are conducting a joint naval exercise called Naval Interaction-2022 in the East China Sea from Dec. 21-27, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday while in the Mediterranean, two Russian Steregushchiy-class corvettes, the Stoikiy and Soobrazitelny, put in to the port of Alexandria. These warships, launched in 2010 and 2012 respectively, are modern Russian ships in comparison to the older Slava-class cruisers Varyag and Marshal Ustinov that had been in the Mediterranean.  

Russia’s navy has taken a beating this year. The Slava-class Moska was sunk in the Black Sea in April. The Ustinov and Varyag spent time this year off the port of Tartus in Syria where Russia has a naval base. The Ustinov returned to its station with the Russian Northern Fleet in September.

Russia has naval bases in Severomorsk, in Murmansk, for its Northern Fleet, and it has bases at Kaspiysk, St. Petersburg, Sevastopol and Vladivostok. Kaspiysk is a base intended for the Caspian sea. The base at Sevastopol is in Crimea which Russia occupied in 2014, but it is a historic base used by the Russians and prior to the current government, the Soviet navy.  

Beginning on December 10 the corvettes Stoikiy and Soobrazitelny reportedly arrived near the port of Alexandria for what Russians called a friendly visit in which the sailors met the Russian ambassador G.E Borisenko. According to a social media post about their visit, this continues the tradition of friendship between Russian and Egyptian armed forces that goes back 70 years.

Russian minesweeper ''Vladimir Yemelyanov'' sails during the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, February 15, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Russian minesweeper ''Vladimir Yemelyanov'' sails during the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, February 15, 2022. (credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

According to a report in Russian language Eurasia Daily, the visit was announced on December 17 and Russian officials said, “we are very grateful to the Egyptian authorities for the warm welcome given to Russian warships. Their visit to Alexandria, which continues the tradition of mutual visits, reflects the strategic partnership between Russia and Egypt, whose armed forces have maintained close ties for almost 70 years, which helps to strengthen friendship between our peoples and strengthen global stability.”

The article said that work with Egypt is considered important for Russia due to its unique geostrategic position, “the most powerful military-political and demographic potential in the Arab world, and the status of one of the leaders among the Arab countries automatically turn Cairo into a point of competition between the largest powers.” 

Therefore Russia views this visit with importance

The corvettes had already made a call in Algeria in October, Russian media said. These ships had left their Baltic fleet headquarters earlier this year after a training in July for a naval parade. They passed around Ireland and then to the Mediterranean.

Defense and geopolitics commentator Mahmoud Gamal on Twitter noted that “Egypt, Russia Navies conducts the joint naval exercise ‘Bridge of Friendship-2022’ in the Mediterranean off Alexandria coast.” It was not clear how long this drill will take place, and there were no further details about it. Russia is clearly showing off its newer corvettes and projecting its power in the region by bringing them to Egypt.  

Meanwhile, off the coast of China, Russia is also doing a drill with the Chinese

“The main goal of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

The drill will include live fire at targets with missiles and also anti-submarine maneuvers.

“The Russian Navy at the exercise will be represented by the flagship of the Pacific Fleet of the Order of Nakhimov, the guards missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvettes of project 20380 Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershennyy,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to Turkish media. “The statement added that two destroyers, two patrol ships, an integrated supply ship, and a diesel submarine will be involved in the exercise from the Chinese side.” 

The drill near China will last a week and will take place in the waters east of Zhoushan and Taizhou, two cities in East China's Zhejiang province. This is important and comes amid tensions between North and South Korea. Russia is clearly showing off its naval muscle with these drills.

Russia’s navy is in need of modernization and although it is part of the pride of Russia, the navy has often suffered setbacks going all the way back to the Russian-Japanese war in 1905. In that year the Russian navy was defeated at the Straits of Tsushima. The Russian fleet had sailed some 18,000 nautical miles to reach the area but was defeated by the Japanese.  



Tags Egypt mediterranean sea Russia China naval base
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by