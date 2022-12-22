Zelensky to US Congress: Against all odds, Ukraine is alive and kicking

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, where he thanked lawmakers for their continued support and called to provide his country the means to get to the "turning point" of the war. He also slammed Iran for providing Russia with deadly drones and reassured Congress that Ukraine "will never surrender."

He opened his remarks by saying it was a great honor for him to address the American public at the US Congress. "Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," said Zelensky to the applause of US lawmakers.

"The Russian tyranny has lost control over us, and it'll never influence our minds again," he said. "The Russians will stand a chance to be free only when they defeat the Kremlin in their minds."

"Yes, the battle continues, and we have to defeat the Kremlin on the battlefield, Zelensky continued. "This battle is not only for territory; the battle is not only for life, freedom and security of Ukrainians or any other nation, which Russia attempts to conquer. This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then they are children and grandchildren.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy receives a U.S. flag from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

He said that the two nations are "allies in this battle" and that "next year will be a turning point" in the war. "I know it," he said. "The point when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom, the freedom of people who stand for their values."

"They have much more missiles and planes than we ever had. But our defense forces stand, and we all are proud of them," said Zelensky. He called the Russian war tactics "primitive," saying they "burn down and destroy everything they see," and "send convicts to the war."

"They threw everything against us," Zelensky added, "[but] Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender."

He spoke directly to members of both chambers and said: "Your support is crucial. Not just to stand in such a fight, but to get to the turning point. To win on the battlefield. We have artillery. Yes, thank you. We have it. Is it enough? Honestly, not really. If your patriots stop the Russian terror against our cities, it'll let Ukrainian patriots work to the full to defend our freedom."

Zelensky criticizes Iran's support for Moscow

Zelensky also sharply criticized the Iranian involvement in the war and noted that Iranian deadly drones sent to Russia in hundreds, which "became a threat to our critical infrastructure."

"That is how one terrorist has found the other," he said. "It is just a matter of time when they will strike against other allies if we do not stop them now. We must do it.”

He also addressed the US continued assistance to Ukraine, and said it was an investment in global security.

"Ukraine never asked American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us," he said. "I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves. Financial assistance is also critically important and I would like to thank you very much. Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."

He also reiterated the importance of bipartisan support to his country. "Each of you can assist in the implementation to ensure that America's leadership remains solid, bicameral and bipartisan," said Zelensky.

Ten months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky landed at the US capital for a historic meeting with US President Joe Biden. It was his first trip outside his country since the beginning of the war in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky was greeted by the President and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House's South entrance before the two leaders headed to their meeting. It was their second meeting face to face, as Zelensky visited the White House in September 2021.

In their meeting, Biden reassured Zelensky that the US is committed to their security.

"We are going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly in air defense. And that's why we're going to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery, and in training your forces to be able to accurately use it," said Biden.

"Together, our partners are also going to continue to impose costs on the Kremlin and we will support Ukraine pursuing a just peace. President Zelensky, the United States stands with the great people in Ukraine. We stand with you, you have been a great reader," the US President told Zelensky.