The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Rep.-elect who lied about Jewish background caught in another fib

A tweet by journalist Yashar Ali showed screenshots of two separate posts by Rep.-elect George Santos that clearly contradict one another.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2022 01:39

Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2022 01:49
US Representative-elect George Santos, a New York Republican who acknowledged lying about his education and employment history while running for Congress, appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video in New York, US. (photo credit: GEORGE SANTOS CAMPAIGN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Representative-elect George Santos, a New York Republican who acknowledged lying about his education and employment history while running for Congress, appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video in New York, US.
(photo credit: GEORGE SANTOS CAMPAIGN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who faced a storm of controversy after revelations that he lied about his background—including falsely claiming he was of Jewish ancestry—came to light, was caught lying about his mother's death by journalist Yashar Ali on Twitter Wednesday.

The tweet by Ali shows screenshots of two separate posts by Santos that clearly contradict one another.

The first post, in July 2021, read, "9/11 claimed my mother's life... so I'm blocking so I don't ever have to read this again."

The second post, in December 2021, read, "December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor. Mom you will live forever in my heart."

"This guy has to be an op. My god," Ali tweeted.

Santos' campaign website claims that his mother "survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer."

Santos said in a 2021 interview on the radio show "The Voice of Reason with Andy Hooser" that his mother had gotten "caught up in the ash cloud" on September 11 and that she didn't sign up for financial aid because she didn't want to take money from emergency services personnel who had been affected, CNN noted on Friday morning.

Pending investigation into Santos' conduct

A New York prosecutor's office announced that it had opened an investigation into Santos' conduct, as much of his background had been completely fabricated, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Haley Cohen and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags United States new york republican 9/11
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by