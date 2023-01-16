The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Britain urges Germany to permit supply of tanks to Ukraine

Britains ability to send tanks to Ukraine currently relies on the German government's decisions

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 19:25
Captured Russian tanks are carried on platforms by the Ukrainian army on a road outside Dnipro, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
Captured Russian tanks are carried on platforms by the Ukrainian army on a road outside Dnipro, Ukraine
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Britain on Monday urged Germany to permit the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, stressing that it could unlock support from other nations and Berlin would not be acting alone if it supplied its own tanks.

"It has been reported that obviously, Poland is very keen to donate some Leopards, as is Finland," British Defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament.

Ben Wallace, British Defense minister

The German government's position

"All of this currently relies on the German government's decisions - not only whether the Germans will supply their own Leopards, but whether or not they'll give permissions to others. I would urge my German colleagues to do that."

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday as her government came under rising pressure to let allies send Ukraine heavy tanks, at the start of what is likely to be a pivotal week for Western plans to further arm Kyiv.

Germany has resisted such a move so far, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is agreement among Kyiv's main allies, particularly the United States.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH) A Ukrainian serviceman walks near captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

In response, Wallace said: "I know there have been concerns in the German political body that they don't want to go alone. Well, they're not alone."

He said the scale of support would be evident at a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Ramstein in Germany on Friday.



