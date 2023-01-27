The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Five Chinese citizens killed in California shooting - consulate

The Half Moon Bay shooting on Monday, in which seven people died, was the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which a total of 18 people were killed.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 04:25
A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office vehicle is seen near where victims were found dead in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, U.S. on January 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO)
A San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office vehicle is seen near where victims were found dead in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, U.S. on January 23, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO)

Five Chinese citizens were among the victims in a shooting in the California town of Half Moon Bay, the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco said.



"The Consulate General is in communication with the relevant US authorities to follow up on the progress of the investigation," a spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the Consulate General strongly condemned the violence.

Lone suspect

Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and 66-year-old immigrant farm worker, was the lone suspect in the massacre at two mushroom farms in the northern California seaside town.

A woman lights candles for the seven shooting victims at a memorial for shooting victims, in Half Moon Bay, California, US, January 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FRED GREAVES) A woman lights candles for the seven shooting victims at a memorial for shooting victims, in Half Moon Bay, California, US, January 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FRED GREAVES)

He was formally presented with seven counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder during his first court appearance in nearby Redwood City on Wednesday.



Tags China murder California san francisco
