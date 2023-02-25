The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian OSCE delegates walk out after 'Russian warship' quote

A Latvian delegate repeated the now famous quote the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island made to an attacking Russian warship.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 14:38
Protestors stand outside Hofburg Palace as a Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) takes place in Vienna, Austria, February 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
Protestors stand outside Hofburg Palace as a Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) takes place in Vienna, Austria, February 23, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

The Russian delegates at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's winter meeting walked out, after a Latvian delegate shouted an expletive at them, according to the London Economic.

Chairman of the Latvian Foreign Affairs Committee, Rihards Kols, did not join other delegates, who chose to leave rather than sit with the Russian delegation, and preferred to use his adress to make choice remarks to the Russians in the room.

The offensive remarks

“There’s an elephant in this room which is called by the name of the Russian Federation delegation. If I were a witness and somebody asked me: ‘Who is a war criminal?’ Well, I would point to the back benches in this room. It’s just a disgrace," Kols said.

“It’s a disgrace that this delegation is here, particularly the delegation that consists of sanctioned individuals who voted to annex independent countries’ territories… those are the principles this institution was vouched to protect and guard! And we are sitting like nothing happened!”

He ended his speech with the now famous quotation: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself,” which was used by the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island against an attacking warship.

Before the meeting, the OSCE had received criticism after it allowed a Russian delegation, which included individuals sanctioned by the EU, to take part.

They had been given visas by the Austrian government, which claimed it was bound by international agreements to do so, even though Russian MPs were not invited to previous OSCE meetings in the UK and Poland, the website Euronews reported.

"It is of course, difficult to sit with Russian parliamentarians who have blindly supported the Kremlin's war," said Margareta Cederfelt, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President. "But it is important that the Russian MPs hear our message. I will be sure to let them know that we reject the war and that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports Ukraine."



Tags Russia ukraine latvia austria Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Perspective on cholesterol numbers: Better predictors of heart disease - opinion

CONCENTRATE ON maintaining good lifestyle habits, including exercise, says the writer.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by