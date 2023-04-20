The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian spy ships spotted operating in North Sea, near UK - report

The fleet of Russian "ghost ships" includes both military and civilian ships and reportedly has the goal planning acts of sabotage against the Nordic nations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 01:50
The Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian ship accused of spying on Nordic countries. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian ship accused of spying on Nordic countries.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A clandestine Russian spy fleet of is reportedly operating in Scandinavian waters, mapping different offshore wind farms, gas pipelines and power and communication infrastructure throughout the North Sea as far as Scotland, according to a joint investigation by Scandinavian broadcasters.

Sources cited by the broadcasters claim the fleet of "ghost ships" includes both military and civilian ships and that the mission has the goal planning acts of sabotage against the Nordic nations.

All these findings were detailed in the documentary series The Shadow War made by Danish broadcaster DR, Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Swedish broadcaster SVT and Finnish broadcaster Yle.

According to their report, the broadcasters managed to catch Russian naval communications. Using this, they were able to learn a lot about this spy fleet. One of the ships in the fleet is the Russian naval vessel the Admiral Vladimirsky, which officially does marine research. However, according to DR, it is also used for intelligence operations.

This report has been corroborated by other outlets. According to the Guardian, a former Royal Navy expert tracked the Admiral Vladimirskiy's route, which took it close to windfarms near the UK and the Netherlands.

The Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian ship accused of spying on Nordic countries. (credit: Luke/Flickr) The Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian ship accused of spying on Nordic countries. (credit: Luke/Flickr)

Back in November, the UK Defence Journal had reported that the same ship was spotted near Scotland near a base for maritime partol aircraft.

Russian naval activities in the North Sea, the Russia-Ukraine War and tensions with NATO

The report on the Russian spy ships comes after several ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, particularly the Nordic countries. 

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two traditionally neutral Nordic states of Finland and Sweden both vocalized their intention of joining NATO, something Russia expressed displeasure at.

While Sweden's application is still pending, Finland officially joined the Western military alliance just weeks ago. 

Both Finland and Sweden are located geographically very close to Russia, with Finland in particular sharing a 1,340 kilometer border and Finland being very close to one of Russia's most important cities, St. Petersburg.

Finland's joining of NATO also means that with the sole exception of Sweden, all of the Nordic nations are now part of the Western military alliance, with Norway and Denmark having been founding members. 

The Russian spy fleet's activities also come following the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, located in the nearby Baltic Sea. Exactly who is responsible for doing and why this remains a matter of fierce debate.



Tags Russia espionage sweden denmark norway Finland NATO Navy Spy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by