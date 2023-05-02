The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Seven bodies, including two missing teens, found in home of Oklahoma sex offender

McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to begin a trial on Monday for using a cellphone while in prison to send sexual messages to a teenage girl, the station reported.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 2, 2023 18:32
A general view of the property where the bodies of seven people, including two missing teens and a convicted sex offender, were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, U.S. May 2, 2023. (photo credit: Nick Oxford/Reuters)
A general view of the property where the bodies of seven people, including two missing teens and a convicted sex offender, were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, U.S. May 2, 2023.
(photo credit: Nick Oxford/Reuters)

The bodies of seven people, including two missing teens and a convicted sex offender, were found Monday afternoon on a property near the small Oklahoma city of Henryetta, the county sheriff said.

Corpses believed to be 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were found when officers searched the property where the sex offender, Jesse McFadden, lived, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said at a news briefing posted online by television station KOTV in Tulsa.

Other bodies likely included McFadden and members of his family, Rice said, cautioning that none of the victims had yet been formally identified by the county medical examiner.

The county issued an amber alert earlier Monday saying the two teens were missing, but the alert was called off after the bodies were found.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends and schoolmates and everyone else," Rice said. "It's just a tragedy."

A general view of the property where the bodies of seven people, including two missing teens and a convicted sex offender, were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, U.S. May 2, 2023. (credit: Nick Oxford/Reuters)A general view of the property where the bodies of seven people, including two missing teens and a convicted sex offender, were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, U.S. May 2, 2023. (credit: Nick Oxford/Reuters)

Rice said officers arrived at about 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) to search the property and found the bodies.

KOTV reported that Brittany Brewer had gone to spend the weekend with the McFadden family, citing her father, Nathan Brewer. She was supposed to have returned home Sunday night but never arrived.

"Brittany was an outgoing person," Brewer told the station in a video posted on its website. "She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta coming up in July for the National Miss Pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain't gonna make it because she's dead. She's gone."

The suspected murderer

McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to begin a trial on Monday for using a cellphone while in prison to send sexual messages to a teenage girl, the station reported.

The Oklahoma Sex Offender registry shows a Jesse Lee McFadden, age 39, living at the address where the bodies were found, with a photo that matches the one of McFadden used in local media. It shows that he was convicted of first degree rape in Oklahoma in 2003.

Gerald Davidson, a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said an individual on Monday told the violent crime task force in the Okmulgee County District Attorney's office that the two girls might be in the presence of someone at the property on Holly Road just outside of Henryetta.

Sheriff's deputies went to the scene twice. The first time, they did not make contact with anyone, but on their second visit they discovered evidence that led them to the bodies, Davidson said.



Tags United States crime murder child abuse Oklahoma
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by