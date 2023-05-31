The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UAE says it withdrew from US-led maritime coalition two months ago

The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf areas.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2023 08:20
Ships from partner nations of Combined Task Force North participate in a photo exercise during a 60-nation International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 (IMX/CE22), in the the Arabian Gulf, Middle East, in this photo taken on February 9, 2022 and released by the U.S. Navy on February 10, 202 (photo credit: US Naval Forces Central Command/2nd Class Helen Brown/Handout via REUTERS)
Ships from partner nations of Combined Task Force North participate in a photo exercise during a 60-nation International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 (IMX/CE22), in the the Arabian Gulf, Middle East, in this photo taken on February 9, 2022 and released by the U.S. Navy on February 10, 202
(photo credit: US Naval Forces Central Command/2nd Class Helen Brown/Handout via REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates withdrew from a US-led Middle East maritime security coalition two months ago, the Gulf state said early on Wednesday.

The Combined Maritime Forces is a 34-nation task force working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf areas, which contain some of the world's most important shipping routes. It is headquartered in Bahrain alongside the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and Central Command.

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

It said the UAE was committed to dialog and diplomatic engagement to advance regional security and stability, and that it was committed to ensuring navigation safety in its seas in accordance with international law.

The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Tags United States United Arab Emirates US Navy red sea Navy Gulf Gulf States
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by