Moscow court detains US citizen on drug charges

A US citizen, a musician and a former paratrooper, has been detained in Russia on charges of organizing a drug trafficking operation, a Moscow court said on Saturday.

"On June 10, 2023, Moscow's Khamovniki District Court took a measure of restraint against a US citizen," according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app by Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction.

"The former paratrooper and a musician, who is accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people, will remain in custody until Aug. 6, 2023."

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

What punishment can this US citizen face?

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that if found guilty, the man can face up to 12 years in prison.

The US State Department did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.