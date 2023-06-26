The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Senators call on Israel to allow US to send Iron Dome batteries to Ukraine

“To be clear, we are not asking Israel to transfer its own Iron Dome systems which are critical to their own security, ” they stated.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 22:43
The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel should allow the US to send its two Iron Dome missile defense batteries to Ukraine, US Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested.

The senators cited US Army Space and Missile Defense Commanding General Lt.-Gen. Daniel Karbler’s statement in the Senate last week that the US has “two Iron Dome batteries right now. One completed new equipment training, new equipment fielding. It is prepared for deployment. The other one is wrapping up its new equipment training right now, so the army does have one [Iron Dome battery] available for deployment if we get a request.”

In a letter to the leading members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Graham and Van Hollen pointed out that “Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized its need for enhanced air defense capabilities to protect its citizens and its territory.”

More air defense aid to Ukraine

The senators said that the US can and should provide more air defense aid to Ukraine, beyond the Patriot and HAWK systems it already transferred.

“Each Iron Dome battery can protect an area of approximately 150 square kilometers,” they wrote. “We can save more Ukrainian lives today if we transfer those batteries.”

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Israel has blocked the US from transferring Iron Dome batteries to Ukraine “due to serious concerns,” the senators said. The Iron Dome was developed in Israel, which allows Jerusalem to block its sale or transfer, even though it is manufactured in part in the US.

“To be clear, we are not asking Israel to transfer its own Iron Dome systems which are critical to their own security, but simply to allow the United States to transfer our own batteries to help the people of Ukraine,” they stated.

If that does not happen, the senators said the US should find other ways to assist, such as moving the Iron Dome batteries to another US ally to free up other air defense systems to be sent to Ukraine.

The Iron Dome air and missile defense system was developed by Israeli defense company Rafael, commissioned by the Israeli government, which initially funded its development and the deployment of the first two systems. The US contributed $2.6 billion to the Iron Dome project since its deployment in 2011, allowing for the production of additional systems and interception missiles. Rafael and US-based Raytheon co-produce components of intercepting missiles for the US.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailed what the senators called his “serious concerns” about transferring even defensive weapons to Ukraine in an interview with The Jerusalem Post last week.

Netanyahu said it is important for Israel be able to continue the deconfliction mechanism with Russia allowing Israel to strike Iranian targets in Syria.

In addition, in light of cooperation between Russia and Iran, Netanyahu expressed “concerns that any systems that we give to Ukraine would be used against us because they could fall into Iranian hands and be used against us. And by the way, that’s not a theoretical possibility. It actually happened with the Western anti-tank weapons that we now find at our borders. So we have to be very careful here.”



Tags Israel Syria United States ukraine Iron Dome
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by