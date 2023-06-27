Israeli Embassy hands out sheep for Eid in Senegal

As the eve of Eid al-Adha approaches in Dakar, Senegal, locals headed to an unconventional location to pick up the holiday’s sacrificial sheep: the Israeli Embassy.

Since 2006, the embassy has provided families with sheep for the holiday of Tabaski – the Wolof name for Eid al-Adha.“It’s always an emotional moment because you can see what this act means to the Senegalese community,” Ben Bourgel, Israel’s ambassador to Senegal, told The Jerusalem Post.For Senegalese Muslims , who make up roughly 95% of the country’s population, Tabaski is the year’s biggest holiday. It is a commemoration of the story of Ibrahim (Abraham), whom God asked to sacrifice his cherished son, Ismail (Ishmael), but then told him at the last minute he could swap in a ram.Celebrations began at sunset on Tuesday, June 27 and last until July 1.For poorer Muslim families, buying a sheep is a significant financial burden, and often requires months of saving in the buildup to the holiday.

Senegal's ambassador to Israel stands under Israeli flags. (credit: COURTESY / WALEED GADBAN, SENEGAL'S AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL)

Years of tradition

“They’re very grateful. People come and pray for Israel, pray for the embassy,” Bourgel said. “We don’t even have to publish this event. People are expecting it and reach out way in advance.”

To mark the annual tradition of gifting sheep, the embassy held a ceremony on Thursday with a celebration at the Dakar school Centre Guindi.