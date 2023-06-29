The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
France: 150 arrests in overnight unrest after teenager killed by police

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 09:54
A vehicle burns during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)
A vehicle burns during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

A hundred and fifty people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

The ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

"A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests," Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of lethal force by officers in the working-class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France's biggest cities.

The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilized in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre's Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

A firefighter works to extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq) A firefighter works to extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting of the teenager at an 11:00 press conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the violence that spread throughout France for a second day running following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy by a police officer in a Paris suburb was "unjustifiable."

He was speaking at the start of a crisis meeting with senior ministers. On Wednesday the president also said the fatal shooting was "inexcusable."



